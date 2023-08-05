Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

FC Tulsa will enter Wednesday's USL Championship Summer Showcase reeling a bit after a pair of shutout losses.

On Friday, FC Tulsa missed a chance to make a big move in the battle for a first-round home playoff match. FC Tulsa entered the night with a chance to move within one point of Louisville City FC for the fourth and final Eastern Conference home slot.

Instead, LouCity dominated for most of a 3-0 victory at ONEOK Field. LouCity (10-7-5, 35 points) stretched its lead over seventh-place FC Tulsa (7-9-7, 28 points) to seven points. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs. LouCity avenged a 2-1 loss on May 24 and ended FC Tulsa's four-game home winning streak.

"We can’t make the mistakes we made against a team like Louisville, especially when we needed to get these points to catch them," FC Tulsa forward Milo Yosef said.

Oliver Semmle recorded his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season, but was rarely tested after coming up with a save on Moses Dyer in the opening moments.

“It’s disappointing," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "I think we started the game really well. I thought we were the aggressor in the game and created a lot of good opportunities to go up in the game, but we didn’t. Credit to Louisville."

The offensive standout for LouCity was its all-time goals leader Cameron Lancaster, who had a goal and assist. After he left in the 66th minute due to an injury, his replacement, Wilson Harris, scored the final goal.

Lancaster had two good chances to open the scoring in the 11th minute, but was robbed by goalkeeper Michael Nelson's diving save and 30 seconds later misfired from close range.

However, LouCity broke through in the 31st minute as Lancaster's determined effort set up captain Sean Totsch's goal from close range. Totsch was left wide open just outside the right post to take Lancaster's pass from just left of the goalie's area.

“I think we were doing good until the first goal," FC Tulsa defender Ruxi said.

In the 58th minute, Lancaster made it 2-0 with a 12-year shot into the bottom right corner after Elijah Wynder forced a turnover.

Harris added the clinching goal in the 80th minute after taking Amadou Dia's long pass.

"They took advantage of a scrappy goal, however you want to call it, it was a good play by them, and they went up 1-0," Gavin said. "I don’t think that was indicative of how the first half played out, but credit to them, they took the advantage. The second was difficult based on the timing and the momentum. You give a team like Louisville two goals and its difficult mountain to overcome.”

Defenders Patrick Seagrist and Keegan Hughes made their FC Tulsa debuts. Seagrist, who played the entire match, was acquired from Colorado Springs on Tuesday while Hughes, who was subbed in to start the second half, was added earlier Friday on loan from the Columbus Crew for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-3 Hughes made his MLS debut with Columbus earlier this year.

Hughes joined the Columbus Crew Academy in 2013 at age 13. He played four seasons at Stanford with eight goals and seven assists in 73 appearances. He helped Stanford win a Pac-12 title in 2020, and was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American in 2022.

Hughes' deflected header in the 66th minute may have been FC Tulsa's best scoring chance in the second half, but he was beaten by Harris on the final goal.

“He (Hughes) brings a level of composure," Gavin said. "Tonight, we didn’t see his finest moments. From what I saw, after a mistake he continued to try, continued to play, continued to keep building, and got into the game much better. I’m expecting a lot more growth from him and hopefully he gets some chemistry with his teammates.”

FC Tulsa, which has lost its past two games by 3-0 scores after winning five in a row, only has a few days to prepare for the nationally televised (ESPN2) matchup Wednesday night at Colorado Springs.

"We are going to go back to training this week, analyze tonight’s game when we watch it, see what we could do better, and then off we go to Colorado,” Yosef said.

LOUISVILLE CITY FC 3, FC TULSA 0

LouCity;1;2—;3

Tulsa;0;0;—;0

Goals: LC, Totsch 4 (Lancaster) 31’, Lancaster 4 (Wynder) 58', Harris 5 (Dia) 80'. Shots: LC 10, Tulsa 12. Saves: LC, Semmle 2; Tulsa, Nelson 1. Fouls: LC 12, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: LC (3), Charpie, Theluffsen, Gibson; Tulsa (3), Ruxi, Bird, Dyer. A: 4,277.

