Promotions: Wednesday — Indigenous Peoples’ Night: FC Tulsa’s third kit will make its debut. The jersey was designed by Weomepe Designs owner and designer Jessica Moore Harjo as a way to intertwine Indigenous art, sport, and community. Kids Night: Kids, age 14 and under, may reserve and redeem a complimentary ticket to the match, and must be accompanied by an adult. For any questions regarding the process, contact FC Tulsa’s ticket team at tickets@fctulsa.com or call (918) 727-2231. Saturday — Taste of Tulsa: The city’s food scene will be highlighted and promoted. Local food trucks will be in attendance for fans to try. In addition, the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Taste of Tulsa T-shirt. There will also be a hot dog eating contest at halftime.

Notable: FC Tulsa has won two in a row for the first time this season after a 1-0 victory last Saturday at Indy Eleven. Moses Dyer scored in the fifth minute and Michael Nelson had a five-save shutout. This week, FC Tulsa has a big opportunity to make a move in the Eastern standings as it hosts the conference’s bottom two teams. ... FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said about the win at Indy: “I think it’s exciting for the guys to get these wins and build that confidence and build the momentum and I’m really proud of the way that they handled the situation (Saturday). Indy is a very good team, and they are able to play a game that isn’t necessarily what we want to play, but we were able to stick together through the entire 90 minutes to get a clean sheet.”