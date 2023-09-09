Notable: FC Tulsa enters the match in the Eastern Conference’s final playoff position, but needs at least a draw to maintain that slot as its next two pursuers meet Saturday — Miami FC at Detroit City FC. Both of those teams have one game in hand on Tulsa, which is one point ahead of Detroit City and three ahead of Miami. After Saturday, Tulsa will play only one of its final five matches at home. ... For the first time in two years, FC Tulsa placed three on the USL Championship Team of the Week. Keegan Hughes, Eric Bird and Marcus Epps received the recognition after a 2-1 win over San Antonio FC on Sunday. Hughes made only his second start since being acquired on loan from the MLS’ Columbus Crew last month. Phoenix’s Danny Trejo was the player of the week. ... FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin played in 46 matches for Phoenix in 2016-17 before becoming an assistant coach there from 2018-20. Two FC Tulsa players are former Phoenix players — Epps and Collin Fernandez. FC Tulsa acquired Epps from Phoenix last year. Fernandez was with Phoenix in 2018-19. ... Trejo and teammate Manuel Arteaga have combined for 29 goals and 10 assists. Phoenix has won three in a row. ... Tulsa, then known as the Roughnecks, and Phoenix have not played since Phoenix’s 1-0 win on July 27, 2019 at ONEOK Field.