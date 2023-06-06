FC Tulsa sent its second-leading career scorer, Dario Suarez, to Detroit City on Tuesday in a blockbuster deal involving three players.

Also moving to Detroit is defender Brett Levis and in return FC Tulsa receives midfielder Tommy McCabe.

Suárez had 29 goals and 10 assists in 89 appearances since joining the team in 2020. Levis appeared in eight matches this season with FC Tulsa.

"Darío has brought a lot of joy to Tulsa with not only his quality on the field, but his goodness as a person," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said in a press release. "We wish Dario all the best in his next adventure and hope for continued success in Detroit."

"We also want to thank Brett for his time in Tulsa and the special connections he made with the team and city."

This deal comes three weeks after FC Tulsa (2-4-7) traded its all-time scoring leader, Rodrigo da Costa, to Memphis 901 FC for Phillip Goodrum, who had the winning goal in his FC Tulsa debut.

McCabe, 25, helped Orange County SC win the 2021 USL Championship title. This season, McCabe appeared in 11 matches for Detroit City FC in 2023 and ranked second on the club in total passes (458). During his four-year USL Championship career, he has compiled an 85.5% passing accuracy mark while also winning 53.5% of his attempted duels.

"Tommy brings a championship pedigree to Tulsa," Gavin said. "His ability to control the tempo of the game both with and without the ball will be helpful in playing our game. He will fit right into the group and help contribute to our overall team goals."

McCabe was selected by FC Cincinnati as the 29th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He had two separate loan stint with the USL Championship’s North Carolina FC in 2019 and Memphis 901 FC in 2020. McCabe made seven MLS appearances for Cincinnati before playing for Orange County SC in 2021-2022.

In 2021, McCabe appeared in 31 of Orange County's 32 regular-season matches and started all four playoff games.

“I’m excited to be here,” McCabe said. “I believe FC Tulsa plays the game the right way and has a goal of being a winning team in this league. I hope to bring my experience in this league and contribute to the club’s goals on and off the field in any way I can.”

McCabe will be available for Friday's match at Loudoun United FC on Friday and will see his former Orange County team when FC Tulsa returns home June 17.