FC Tulsa can set a franchise record for consecutive victories when it visits Tampa Bay next weekend.

On Friday night, FC Tulsa extended its winning streak to five with a 2-1 victory over Rio Grande Valley FC Toros at ONEOK Field.

The victory lifted FC Tulsa (7-7-7, 28 points) to the .500 mark for the first time this season and ended a seven-game undefeated streak for RGV (5-6-9, 24 points). Milo Yosef and Phillip Goodrum scored for FC Tulsa, which also won five in a row in 2021. The streak is the longest active in USL Championship.

“It’s really exciting," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "This group of guys has continuously bought in, and all of the support from the fans in the community has been incredible. It’s been a very hard stretch versus a lot of good opponents. It’s come down to a lot of moments late in the game. All of that energy has been incredible. For us, we need to keep going, we need to keep pushing. I’m very excited where we're at currently and I’m very excited about where we can go as well.”

All of FC Tulsa's wins during the streak have been one-goal decisions and four have come at home, including the past three. FC Tulsa appeared on the way to a larger victory as it took a two-goal lead into halftime for the first time this season and RGV was playing short-handed due Frank Nodarse's red card.

"I think 2-0 is the most dangerous score in soccer," Goodrum said. "Obviously, you saw that we didn’t perform to the highest level in the second half. With that being said, whatever it takes to get a win, whatever it takes to get the job done, we pushed through at the end. The fans helped us push through. At the end of the day, when you have five wins in a row, you can’t complain about too much.

“It’s definitely a learning experience. As Blair said it, any time you can get a learning experience and a win, it’s not a bad way to do it.”

The Toros cut their deficit to 2-1 when Christiano Francois' cross found Juan Galindrez, who flicked a header past goalkeeper Michael Nelson in the 74th minute.

RGV's comeback bid wasn't helped when it went down two players due to Robert Coronado's red card for a foul that resulted in a head cut that required bandaging for Goodrum.

Goodrum stayed in the game and nearly sealed the victory in the 88th minute, but was robbed from close range by goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

RGV had one serious scoring chance during stoppage time, but Erik Pimentel's 25-yard blast hooked left.

FC Tulsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Milo Yosef converted Adam Armour's cross from the left wing.

“Coach always preaches that we need people in the box, and I am the late arriver on the back post," Yosef said. "Throughout my whole career playing soccer, I have scored many goals from the back post arriving late. Adam also came to me before the game and said, ‘Wait on the back post.’ With Phillip and Moses (Dyer) in the middle, there is a lot of attraction to them, so it takes the eyes of me and other players. There’s time to shine sometimes.”

It was Yosef's first goal since the home opener March 25. FC Tulsa celebrated with the entire team walking with fictitious canes while clutching their backs, a celebration Yosef credited to defender Angel Bernal.

In the 31st minute, Goodrum converted a penalty kick after drawing a foul from Nodarse, who was ejected for his second yellow card.

During stoppage time just before intermission, Nelson made a diving save on RGV scoring leader Wilmer Cabrera to keep FC Tulsa ahead 2-0.

"it was a great start to the game, and that propelled us to get the three points,” Gavin said.

FC TULSA 2, RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC 1

Rio Grande;0;1;—;1

Tulsa;2;0;—;2

Goals: RGV, Galindrez 1 (Francois) 74'; Tulsa, Yosef 3 (Armour) 7'; Goodrum 7 (PK) 31’. Shots: RGV 15, Tulsa 11. Saves: RGV, Deric 5; Tulsa, Nelson 2. Fouls: RGV 14, Tulsa 11. Red cards: RGV (2), Nodarse 29', Coronado 83'. Yellow cards: RGV (3), Davila, Ackwei, Pimentel; Tulsa (4), Tetteh, Epps, Goodrum Malou. A: 4,441.

