Notable: FC Tulsa, after a 3-0 loss at Tampa Bay ended a five-game winning streak last Saturday, looks to sweep the season series against Louisville City. Phillip Goodrum’s goal in the 89th minute in his FC Tulsa debut gave his new team a 2-1 win on May 24 at Louisville. “I think both of us have grown since that match,” FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said after practice Thursday. “I think Louisville is cream of the crop in the way they go about their games.” Lou City ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven last Saturday. ... Defender Patrick Seagrist will be available to make his FC Tulsa debut on Friday. Seagrist was acquired from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Tuesday for undisclosed consideations. Seagrist, the 10th overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by New York Red Bulls, has appeared in 85 USL Championship matches over the past three seasons with seven goal contributions and a 74.6% pass accuracy mark. “Patrick is someone who has been quite successful in this league,” Gavin said. “Someone who has an incredible engine to get up and down the field. Defensively he’s very difficult to get past and (has) the mentality of a winner.” Seagrist, 25, appeared in all of Colorado Springs’ first 21 matches this season and had three assists. In 2021, Seagrist played for Indy Eleven before moving to Memphis, where he was a teammate of Goodrum and had one goal with four assists. “It is great to be playing with one of my closest friends and teammates again,” Seagrist said in a press release. “We had a great season together last year, both individually and collectively, and we hold ourselves to the high standard of replicating that success once again here in Tulsa.” ... Tulsa will be without defender Adam Armour for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL knee injury. Armour, 20, was acquired on MLS loan in May and had one assist in 12 games. He was a USL Championship Team of the Week selection in Week 20. “He really created massive momentum as he got here,” Gavin said. “And it wasn’t always so linear but overall what he brought from a culture perspective and a quality on the field perspective, he will be missed. It was great having him here.” ... LouCity goalkeeper Oliver Semmle leads the league with 10 clean sheets. Tulsa’s Michael Nelson ranks second in the USL Championship with 65 saves.