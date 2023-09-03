Notable: Sunday's match will be FC Tulsa's first-ever during the regular season at the University of Tulsa. But there were four preseason matches this year at Hurricane Stadium. FC Tulsa's usual home, ONEOK Field, is being used for a Drillers baseball game. The NASL's Tulsa Roughnecks played its home games at TU from 1978-84. ... FC Tulsa is 0-5-1 in its past six matches while defending USL champion San Antonio is 6-0-1 during the past seven matches. San Antonio leads the league with a plus-23 goal differential. San Antonio's Tani Oluwaseyi has 14 goals in 17 appearances to share the league lead with Pittsburgh's Albert Dikwa and Phoenix's Daniel Trejo. Phillip Goodrum paces Tulsa with nine goals. ... Tulsa has an all-time record of 4-8 against San Antonio with its last win in 2020.