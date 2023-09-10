FC Tulsa has started September with two of its best back-to-back performances this season.

Saturday night's effort, however, only gained FC Tulsa a scoreless draw against Phoenix Rising FC before 4,821 fans at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa (8-12-9, 33 points) snapped Phoenix's three-game winning streak but fell out of the USL Championship Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff position as it dropped one point behind Detroit City FC, which has a match in hand. Detroit City defeated Miami FC 2-1. Four of FC Tulsa's final five matches are on the road, starting next Saturday in California at Oakland Roots SC.

“I thought collectively, the team played really well," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "I really thought we had that late magic. We put a lot of pressure on their guys and really fought there at the end. I was really proud of the commitment they had to keep going and keep pushing. It really felt like it was happening at any moment.

"We’ll take the point, we’ll keep moving, we’ll keep collecting, and we’ll keep building. I am just really proud of the guys and how they fought tonight – I would have loved to get those three points, which I thought they worked incredibly hard for.”

The week began with a 2-1 victory over defending USL champion San Antonio.

“We have played two really good opponents with two completely different styles," Gavin said. "San Antonio is an extremely aggressive and direct team, and Phoenix with their very ball-playing expansive team. The guys really bought into both games and were able to find ways to be effective. I hope that gives them a lot of confidence moving forward. Now, we’ll have some games on the road and we are going to be road warriors, collect as many points as we can, and go from there.”

Tulsa goalkeeper Michael Nelson posted his fifth clean sheet of the season while it was the sixth for Phoenix's Rocco Rios Novo. It was Nelson's first shutout since July 12.

“The guys in front of me were rock solid," Nelson said. "Phoenix is a team that keeps a lot of the ball, so we had to defend for spells that were probably longer than what we are used to doing. We came up in the right moments and defended the area really well. Keegan Hughes had a massive block in the second half and Rashid Tetteh recovered really well in a few transition moments. When the guys in front of me are playing as well as they did, it’s an easier night for me. I’m happy to keep the clean sheet, as always.”

It was FC Tulsa's first scoreless tie since May 31 and only third in 29 matches this season while it was the first for Phoenix (11-9-9, 42 points).

"Manuel Arteaga and Danny Trejo are two of the best strikers in the league, and we controlled them well, and we blocked a lot of shots," FC Tulsa defender Ruxi said. "We got beat when they pressed a couple of times, and they were playing some good balls in through the spaces.

"Keegan Hughes and Rashid Tetteh were fantastic, blocking that last shot. In general, we kept much more of the ball tonight than in other games. When you have more of the ball, you control more of the game and you suffer less defensively. I think that is one of the keys – we need to defend better when we don’t have the ball – but the key is to have the ball and not to turn it over. If we continue like that, we will get many more clean sheets.”

FC TULSA 0, PHOENIX RISING FC 0

Phoenix;0;0;—;0

Tulsa;0;0;—;0

Goals: None. Shots: Phoenix 14, Tulsa 11. Saves: Phoenix, Rios Novo 2; Tulsa, Nelson 3. Fouls: Phoenix 11, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: Phoenix (1), Uzochokwu; Tulsa (2), Yosef, Fernandez. A: 4,821.