FC Tulsa is going into the second half of the USL Championship season after its most entertaining win of 2023.

Marcus Epps' goal in the 89th minute lifted FC Tulsa past Detroit City FC 3-2 before 5,565 fans on Friday night.

It was the end of FC Tulsa's six-game homeless winless streak (0-3-3) and its first victory at ONEOK Field since March 25. FC Tulsa (3-7-7, 16 points) moved into the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff slot.

“It is a huge three points to put us in a position to control our destiny," Epps said. "We’re halfway through the season, we can take lessons learned from the last half, and move forward for this next half.”

There are plenty of reasons for FC Tulsa to be optimistic about the second half as Friday there appeared to be chemistry developing after several major roster moves since the season started, including the addition six weeks ago of Phillip Goodrum, who scored his team's first two goals and an assist on Epps' game-winner.

"Good things take time," Goodrum said. "At the beginning maybe some things were a little uncomfortable, I didn't know all the tendencies of everybody. The first game I almost didn't know everybody's name. But now you can see on the field, we've shown signs of it before, things came together in the right way. I'm thrilled to be here playing on the same field as my brothers. And tonight is just the beginning of what this group can do."

Goodrum's increased familiarity with his teammates made the winning goal possible as he fed Epps without looking at him. Epps, from the center of the penalty area, then fired home a shot into the right corner of the net.

"You start to see signs of that chemistry building," Epps said and added about the goal, "Wonderful feeling. I joked with Phil in the locker room that when I saw him back-heel it, I was already picking my corner because we've already worked on this and talked about it this week."

Goodrum added, “I’m here to help win games and score goals at the end of the day. Tonight, I feel like I did my job. It's huge for my confidence and I think it's huge for the team’s confidence."

FC Tulsa was coming off a 4-0 road loss against Goodrum's former Memphis teammates on June 21.

“I think last week was one of the most disappointing games of my pro career, and I think everybody was disappointed at the club," Goodrum said. "We knew that this was going to be crucial coming back and playing in front of our supporters who were unbelievable tonight. It was a great crowd going into that second half – we just had all that energy. This one meant a lot and we snapped that losing streak and we committed to what we're working on this week in training.”

Goodrum gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead when he converted a penalty kick in the 36th minute after Eric Bird was tripped by goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher, who received a yellow card.

Four minutes later, Detroit City (4-9-8, 16 points) tied the game when Matt Lewis scored off his own rebound following a spectacular initial save by goalkeeper Michael Nelson.

Nelson came up with a few big saves early and so did defender Rashid Tetteh, who while sitting down stopped Oniel Fisher's shot that beat Tulsa's goalkeeper.

In the 65th minute, it appeared Goodrum, after receiving a pass from Moses Dyer, had scored when he fired a shot into the net after it struck both posts. However, Goodrum was ruled offside.

Nine minutes later, Detroit took a 2-1 lead when captain Steve Carroll scored from close range off Connor Rutz's free kick.

FC Tulsa tied it in the 82nd minute when Dyer and Goodrum teamed up again on transition, but this time the goal counted on Goodrum's header.

Seven minutes later, Goodrum and Epps combined on the winning goal. Epps entered in the 61st minute after starting the first 16 matches this season. Epps and Goodrum are now tied for the team lead with four goals.

“It’s part of professionalism," Epps said. "You don’t start every game, it’s just part of it. My role was very clearly spoken about all week, and I focused on what I can do to come in and help the team. I watch the game, I see what the guys are doing and what they are creating, and what areas we can create in.

"I know my role, I’m a professional, once I get in the game, I just have to do my thing and play my game. It’s great to get the goal, but coming in and just helping the team was my focus today and I’m glad I got to do that with the goal."

FC Tulsa pulled off its first comeback win of the season.

“I’m really proud of the group," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "Through a lot of adversity, the heart that they showed, and the continued fight. I see it every day, and I am very happy that it gets displayed for all of our amazing fans. I’m so happy and very grateful for all that these guys do on a daily basis and the amount of energy they bring to make this club what they want it to be, and I couldn’t be happier for these guys.”

FC Tulsa opens the second half on July 8 at Indy Eleven, which is in the No. 7 position in the Eastern standings.

“We have a lot of work that we need to continue, we all have some positive moments that we all like, and we have got to clean some things up of course to continue to progress, because that’s what we do as professionals," Gavin said. "We keep learning from all these things, and we keep building. I’m very proud that these guys got that feeling (of winning) and now we have got a really good stretch coming up, we need to continue to take these lessons and not settle. We have to push, and we have to keep going – I know these guys will do it and I’m excited to take this climb with them.”

FC TULSA 3, DETROIT CITY FC 2

Detroit;1;1;--;2

Tulsa;1;2;--;3

Goals: Detroit, Lewis 1 40', Carroll 1 (Rutz) 74'; Tulsa, Goodrum 3 (PK) 36', Goodrum 4 (Dyer) 82', Epps 4 (Goodrum) 89'. Shots: Detroit 15, Tulsa 15. Saves: Detroit, Steinwascher 3; Tulsa, Nelson 6. Fouls: Detroit 12, Tulsa 10. Yellow cards: Detroit (3), Steinwascher, Gasso, Carroll; Tulsa (2), Yosef, Dyer. A: 5,565.

