Promotions: Christmas in July/Toy Drive — The first 2,000 fans will receive an FC Tulsa Christmas in July T-shirt, and a limited-edition CIJ summer scarf is available to purchase. Also, in partnership with the club’s supporters group, 83 United, fans are encouraged to bring new and gently used games, books, and toys to the stadium and place them in appropriately-labeled boxes near the gates. The toys will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House and benefit children battling illness. $1 Beer Night — Fans can get access to cans of beer for just $1 with the purchase of a $12 match ticket in the proper areas.

Notable: FC Tulsa, with a fifth consecutive win, can match its franchise record set in 2021. The streak is the longest currently in USL Championship and one behind the league’s season high. Rio Grande Valley FC is 3-0-4 in its past seven matches. ... For the second time this month, FC Tulsa’s Phillip Goodrum was named the USL Championship Player of the Week. Also, Tulsa’s Marcus Epps was selected to the USL Team of the Week. Goodrum had two goals and an assist in two games, including the winning goal in the final minute against Hartford Athletic on Saturday. He also assisted on Epps’ winning goal against Miami FC on July 12. Epps added a goal against Hartford. Goodrum received 55% of the votes in the POTW balloting by the USL National Media Panel. ... FC Tulsa’s Michael Nelson is third in the league with 59 saves. ... Tulsa leads the league with nine goals after the 75th minute. Tulsa also led the USL in that statistic last season. ... Tulsa leads the all-time series with RGV, 8-2-2, and has won the past five meetings. ... Wilmer Cabrera leads the Toros with six goals.