Tre Harvey sat quietly, deep in thought, hung on uncertainty.

Alongside his mentor and team chaplain, Chris Snowden, the two presented life-based questions to one another. It was all part of a weekly regimen for East Central University’s discipleship program within the football team.

Snowden candidly uttered a question that was life-changing for Harvey.

“Tre, if you were to die right now, what would happen?”

“I don’t know,” an uneased Harvey responded.

What was he doing with his life? Was he fulfilling its purpose? Was he even remotely successful? All of these thoughts lingered in his head.

Harvey soon realized the consensus to each rhetorical question, “not really.”

And in that moment, a new persona was born. Faith has always been an integral part of Harvey’s life – even before that transformative moment in Snowden’s office.

“I’d just been living (life) for me,” Harvey said. “Not for others. Not for my loved ones. Not for God.”

But now, that track has been altered. Harvey is married to his wife Kadrian, serves as a vital piece for the Indoor Football League’s Tulsa Oilers and carries out his faith with Fellowship of Christian Athletes for high school athletes in the Tulsa area.

Harvey sees it as a near-immaculate life.

On weekends, he often finds himself aiding in a stout defensive stand, or rather a catalyst for a prolific offensive drive. That’s right; Harvey plays both sides of the ball, as uncanny as it may be.

During his high school football days at Catoosa – just 20 minutes from downtown Tulsa — seldomly would he exit the football field. He produced at both tight end and edge rusher. So, when his college recruitment took off, he presented a last-ditch effort to coaches in hopes of prolonging his days of playing on both sides.

“I’d beg the college coaches who were recruiting me to let me play both (offense and defense),” Harvey said with a laugh. “I’d practically plead with them to be honest.”

Their usual response was a lack of interest.

After not garnering significant playing time his freshman season at East Central in 2015, Harvey immersed himself as an offensive catalyst for the Tigers the following three seasons.

As his talent and overall skillset progressed, so did his faith. Prior to each game, Harvey held Bible study with his teammates in the team locker room. His verbal philosophy was centered around involvement. Harvey made certain each individual present felt connected to the conversation.

Furthermore, he made sure everyone left better educated than they were prior.

“It’s like he (always) had a whole flock of folks gravitating toward him,” said David Moore, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former teammate at East Central. “Everyone wanted to be around Tre. He just had a way of connecting with everyone, and even when folks weren’t religious, they’d listen because it was Tre.”

And while the results on the football field weren’t particularly what he had hoped for, he grew each day from his experience around Snowden, his teammates and Al Johnson — Harvey’s coach his senior season in 2018.

The Tigers finished with a 12-32 record in his four years with the program. Still, he said he left Ada a better person physically, mentally and spiritually.

“I grew so much from that experience,” he said. “I wouldn’t change a thing about it.”

Harvey began his professional career with the Quad City Steamwheelers of the IFL in 2020, before signing with the Frisco Roughriders midway through the 2021 season. He even scored the Roughriders’ first defensive touchdown in franchise history in a pick-six against the Spokane Shock.

But as his urge to deepen his faith and assist high school athletes grew, he made the difficult decision to retire from football.

He vividly remembers the conversation with his mother Stacy in November 2021 regarding his decision. She asked him if he’d consider playing football in the future.

“Only if God brought a professional team to Tulsa,” he responded.

The XFL had already announced its new slate of teams ahead of its most recent installment (2023), as had the USFL (2022). Playing football again felt long a longshot to Tre.

Ten months later, the Tulsa Oilers football team came into existence. Stacy didn’t hesitate to forward a link to the a news article regarding the subject matter, quoting her son’s words, “only if God brought a professional to Tulsa.”

And the moment his professional career proceeded, so did his pregame bible studies.

Tre continued to capture his audience from the moment he begins speaking.

“That’s a good man right there,” said Oilers linebacker Jordan Jones. “He’s the type of guy that’s gonna make sure you’re good, on and off the field.

“Every time (in bible study) he makes sure everyone is engaged. He makes sure everyone feels important.”

In spite of a 1-13 season for the Oilers, featuring eight one-possession defeats, Tre embraces his current life status. Almost two years ago, he hadn’t envisioned himself putting on football pads and cleats again. Fast forward, he’s playing in front of his hometown.

Not to mention, he’s fulfilling his dream of playing both sides of the ball – playing linebacker, tight end, slot wide receiver and even long snapper. His 63 total tackles rank 10th in the IFL, while his offensive production has been of great use, in spite of unideal final scores. But he could care less for the final result, as much as he loves winning.

And when success isn’t found on the football, he finds value in knowing what awaits him after.

“Being around someone like Tre, it’s really special,” Jones said. “He’s the type of guy that can communicate with anyone in any type of way. He’s a great teammate and an even better person.

“He genuinely cares for those high school kids. And he plays professional football. Tre is truly a rare personality and I enjoy every moment with him.”