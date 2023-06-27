This week

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday; and 6:05 p.m. Monday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN, Amarillo, Texas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 6:35 p.m. July 4 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Second half opens: The Drillers, after two off-days, open the second half on Wednesday night with their first meeting of the season against the Sod Poodles at Amarillo. Tulsa was 41-28 in the first half and Amarillo was 34-35. River Ryan (1-3, 2.70 ERA) is expected to be the Drillers’ starting pitcher. He threw five no-hit shutout innings in his last start to earn the Texas League's pitcher of the week award. The Drillers will be without manager Scott Hennessey who is starting a medical leave of absence. An acting manager has not been officially named.

Record pace: Tulsa’s Jorbit Vivas was hit by a pitch Sunday for the 17th time this season. That’s only 10 away from the TL record of 27 set by Galveston’s Ed Miller in 1916.

No selections: For the first time in several years, the Drillers were shut out on selections to the Futures Game on July 9 in Seattle. Two pitchers with previous Drillers connections are going — Clayton Beeter, who was with Tulsa in 2021-22, and David Festa, who was with the 2020 college Drillers. Dalton Rushing, a catcher proiected to be with Tulsa next season, was selected. Rushing is currently with High-A Great Lakes. Current Drillers catcher Diego Cartaya played in last year’s game and outfielder Yusniel Diaz played in 2018. Former Drillers pitcher Jamie Moyer will be a coach. Also going this year is Stillwater graduate Jackson Holliday.

Efficient pitching: On Sunday, right-hander Ryan Sublette’s outing was one of the shortest, efficient and non-injury shortened starts in Drillers history. Sublette retired all three batters on a total of six pitches in the first inning before Ben Casparius was called on to pitch in the second.

