Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 25 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Another shutout: River Ryan fired three shutout innings against Wichita on Sunday. He has held opponents scoreless in half of his 14 starts this season and also in a five-inning relief outing.

Back on track: Austin Gauthier, who had been 0-for-11 after having his 23-game on-base streak snapped, went 3-for-4 with a walk and RBI on Sunday.

Working overtime: The Drillers are 9-3 in extra innings this season and have six walk-off wins.

Anniversary nears: Next Sunday's game will be on the 45th anniversary of Dave Righetti's Texas League-record 21 strikeouts against Midland — but that 1978 game, also on a Sunday afternoon, was in Tulsa.

Home attendance comparison (44 dates): 2023: 246,343; 2022: 248,891.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

