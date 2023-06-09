Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Arkansas, LHP, Ethan Lindow (0-1, 2.54 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 2.17 ERA). Sunday — Arkansas, RHP, Emerson Hancock (6-2, 5.44 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (1-2, 1.69 ERA).

Promotions: Saturday — The first 2,000 fans to enter with a paid admission will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mickey Mantle as the all-time World Series home run leader. His sons, David and Danny Mantle, will visit with fans and throw the first pitch. There will be fireworks after the game. Sunday — All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under. to enter the ballpark will receive an Oily Color Changing Cup. Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in a baseball skills clinic. After the Drillers-Travelers game, there will be a North vs. South all-star game featuring high school seniors.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 20 vs. NW Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Friday's game: Joes Ramos belted a two-run homer in the third inning and his RBI double in the seventh proved to be the difference as Tulsa prevailed 5-4 after Arkansas won the previous three games in the series. Tulsa (36-19) regained the Texas League's North Division lead by one game over Arkansas (35-20) with 14 left in the first half. A sellout crowd of 8,182 watched Antonio Knowles escape a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth to pick up his first Drillers save.

Thursday's game: Arkansas scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to its third consecutive win over Tulsa, 9-5. In each of the first three games in this series, Arkansas scored at least seven runs in an inning. Tulsa led 3-0 before Arkansas' outburst. Logan Warmoth led off with a homer and added a RBI single. Ramos went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

Vargas honored: Tulsa’s Imanol Vargas was named the Texas League’s Player of the Week for May 30-June 4. During the week, he batted .333 with three homers and three doubles in 21 at-bats. He led Double-A with 11 RBIs and drew five walks as he had a .462 OBP, .905 OPS, and 1.367 OPS.

Gauthier impresses: Austin Gauthier, who was promoted to Tulsa last week after leading the Midwest League with a .365 batting average, hit his first Double-A homer Wednesday. On Thursday, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he followed that with two hits Friday. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said before Thursday's game, “He knows how to conduct an at-bat. He’s been hitting the ball hard but has had no luck. He’s doing what he’s supposed to do.

“He’s doing a great job, a spark plug for us. We’ll keep him in that (leadoff) spot.”

Major debuts: Two former Drillers, outfielder Jonny DeLuca and reliever Nick Robertson, made their major league debuts Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-6 loss at Cincinnati. DeLuca went 0-for-2 with a walk while Robertson pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

DRILLERS 5, TRAVELERS 4

Arkansas;000;020;101;—;4;9;0

Tulsa;012;010;10x;—;5;9;1

Semple, Haberer (4), Kober (5), Adcock (8) and Scheffler; Sheehan, Fisher (5), Rooney (7), Leasure (7), Knowles (9) and Taylor. W: Fisher (4-1. L: Semple (0-1). Save: Knowles (1). HR: Arkansas, Clase (9); Tulsa, Ramos (11). RBI: Arkansas, Warmoth (30), Clase 2 (26); Tulsa, Ramos 3 (30), Leonard (24), Vivas (25). E: Tulsa, Rooney (2). LOB: Arkansas 11, Tulsa 5. T: 2:48. A: 8,182.

TRAVELERS 9, DRILLERS 5

Arkansas;000;900;000;—;9;13;0

Tulsa;030;200;000;—;5;13;2

Tyler, Puckett (7), Berroa (9) and Anchia; Ryan, Dodson (4), Pilarski (5), Harris (7), Knowles (9) and Cartaya. W: Tyler (3-4). L: Ryan (1-2). HR: Arkansas, Warmoth (5); Tulsa, Leonard (6). RBI: Arkansas, Warmoth 3 (29), Clase 2 (24), Tenerowicz (45), Morgan (11), Perez (37); Tulsa, Gauthier 2 (5), Ramos 2 (27), Leonard (23). E: Tulsa, Leonard (7), Ramos (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Arkansas 8, Tulsa 11. T: 2:49. A: 4,751.



