Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Friday — Arkansas, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (4-1, 1.64 ERA). Saturday and Sunday — TBA.

Promotions: Friday and Saturday — Fireworks. Friday — The Drillers will wear special Muscogee Nation jerseys that will be autographed and available in a silent auction that will take place until the seventh inning next to the Team Store with proceeds benefiting a Muscogee Nation charity. Saturday — The first 2,000 fans to enter with a paid admission will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mickey Mantle as the all-time World Series home run leader. His sons, David and Danny Mantle, will visit with fans and throw the first pitch. Sunday — All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under. to enter the ballpark will receive an Oily Color Changing Cup. Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in a baseball skills clinic. After the Drillers-Travelers game, there will be a North vs. South all-star game featuring high school seniors.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 20 vs. NW Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Vargas honored: Tulsa's Imanol Vargas was named the Texas League's Player of the Week for May 30-June 4. During the week, he batted .333 with three homers and three doubles in 21 at-bats. He led Double-A with 11 RBIs and drew five walks as he had a .462 OBP, .905 OPS, and 1.367 OPS.

Gauthier impresses: Austin Gauthier, who was promoted to Tulsa last week after leading the Midwest League with a .365 batting average, hit his first Double-A homer Wednesday. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "He knows how to conduct an at-bat. He's been hitting the ball hard but has had no luck. He's doing what he's supposed to do. He's doing a great job, a spark plug for us. We'll keep him in that (leadoff) spot."

Major debuts: Two former Drillers, outfielder Jonny DeLuca and reliever Nick Robertson, made their major league debuts Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 8-6 loss at Cincinnati. DeLuca went 0-for-2 with a walk while Robertson pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

