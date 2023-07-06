Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Marco Raya (Wind Surge debut; 0-1, 2.94 ERA at High-A Cedar Rapids); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (3-2, 4.10 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 11-4

Promotions: Fireworks/Holiday week — Halloween will be celebrated Friday. A special concession item will be caramel apple wedges. There will be free admission for any child who wears a costume and there will be trick-or-treat stations along the concourse. Also, there will be appearances by Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Drillers will also be wearing special holiday mashup jerseys throughout the week. Holiday Mashup Jersey Auction — Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a game-worn, autographed holiday mashup jersey in a four-day silent auction. Blood drive — From 2-8 p.m., the Our Blood Institute will have six blood mobiles outside ONEOK Field for fans to donate blood in the annual Drillers All-American Blood Drive. Every person who donates blood will receive two tickets for the Saturday, July 28 game and Fireworks show.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Wichita (Ugly Christmas T-shirt giveaway)

Driller bits

Thursday's recap: Will Holland went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Wichita past Tulsa 8-2 at ONEOK Field after the Drillers had won the first two in the six-game series. The Drillers issued a season-high 13 walks.

The game was tied at 2 before Wichita (33-44 overall, 5-4 second half) scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings with the help of seven walks and an error. Holland's two-run single was the only hit in the sixth.

Wichita starter Chad Donato, who entered Thursday with a 1-5 record and 10.73 ERA, needed only 46 pitches to shut out Tulsa on two hits in four innings. He struck out six and didn't issue a walk. The Drillers (44-34, 3-6) then tied the game with two runs in the fifth off reliever Jordan Brink. However, Wichita's Hunter McMahon (2-1) and Denny Bentley shut out Tulsa on one hit over the last 4 2/3 innings.

Tulsa starter Kyle Hurt allowed two runs and two hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out six, including five of the first seven batters.

Daring play: Holland nearly pulled off a rarity in the fifth inning as he tried a straight steal of home with two strikes on a left-handed batter. He would have been safe, but DaShawn Keirsey Jr. struck out swinging.

Roster move: Drillers pitcher Robbie Peto moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Peto made his Double-A debut Saturday.

Streaking: Tulsa shortstop Eddy Leonard’s second-inning single Thursday extended his hitting streak to seven games. Tulsa's Austin Gauthier had a RBI, but his on-base streak ended at 23 games.

Home attendance comparison (41 dates): 2023: 230,819; 2022: 237,433.

Thursday

WIND SURGE 8, DRILLERS 2

Wichita 000 113 300 — 8 5 1

Tulsa 000 020 000 — 2 6 1

Donato, Brink (5), McMahon (5), Bentley (8) and Winkel; Hurt, Harris (5), Sublette (6), Gowdy (7), Dodson (9) and Taylor, Marte (7). W: McMahon (2-1). L: Harris (1-2). HR: Wichita, Soularie (5), Isola (10). RBI: Wichita, Holland 3 (25), Soularie (19), Winkel (24), Isola (28); Tulsa, Gauthier (19), Alcantara (2). E: Wichita, Gray (5); Tulsa, Gauthier (1). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Wichita 9, Tulsa 5. T: 2:41. A: 3,783.

