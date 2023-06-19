Tuesday/Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — NW Arkansas, RHP Ronald Medrano (0-1, 6.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-1, 3.29 ERA); Wednesday — NW Arkansas, RHP Jonathan Bowlan (1-5, 7.20 ERA); RHP River Ryan (1-3, 3.00 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 6-0

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (TulsaSound weekend starts with bucket hat giveaway)

Driller bits

Key series: The Drillers (40-23), after an off-day Monday, will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-39) in a six-game series that starts Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. Tulsa enters the series tied with Arkansas for the Texas League North Division lead going into the final week of the first-half race. If the teams finish the half tied, Arkansas holds the tiebreaker edge due to an 8-4 lead in the season series. Arkansas plays this week at Wichita (27-35). Tulsa won the final three games of last week’s series at Springfield after losing the first three.

Roster moves: During the weekend, the Drillers added catcher Hamlet Marte and reliever Trevor Bettencourt from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and reliever Aldry Acosta from High-A Great Lakers, where he had a 1.65 ERA in 20 appearances. Acosta tossed a scoreless inning in his Drillers debut Saturday. Marte played briefly for the Drillers in 2018 and ‘21. Bettencourt has a 2.65 ERA in 15 games in earlier stints for Tulsa. The Drillers placed catcher Carson Taylor on the temporary inactive list.

Hot hitter: Tulsa’s Jose Ramos is batting .328 with 19 RBIs in 16 June games. He went 3-for-5 with five RBIs in Sunday’s 10-8 win at Springfield.

Clutch relief: Jordan Leasure has converted all six of his save opportunities.

Slow starts: Tulsa scored a combined seven runs in six games off Springfield starters last week.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World