Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Wichita, RHP Travis Adams (2-6, 5.75 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (1-3, 4.12 ERA). Sunday — Wichita, LHP Aaron Rozek (1-3, 5.70 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-3, 9.75 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 12-4

Promotions: Saturday — Christmas in July: Jolly Old St. Nick will throw a first pitch and meet with young fans. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will also attend. The Drillers will be wearing special holiday mashup jerseys throughout the week and an auction for them concludes on Sunday. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Drillers Ugly Christmas T-shirt.

Sunday — Kids East Free/Team Poster giveaway/Easter in July/Skills Clinic: All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. Easter will be celebrated with an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Kids also are invited to run the bases after the game and can play in Hornsby’s Hangout for free. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2023 Drillers team poster. Before the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in a baseball skills clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. for clinic participants.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. July 25 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Friday's recap: Eddys Leonard went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Kody Hoese had three hits to lead Tulsa past Wichita 6-4 at ONEOK Field. Leonard extended his hitting streak to eight games. The Drillers (45-34 overall, 4-6 second half) have won three of the first four in the six-game series.

The game was tied at 2 before Hoese led off the fourth with a homer. Later in the inning, Jose Ramos doubled ahead of Leonard's 434-foot homer. Imanol Vargas followed with a double and scored on Diego Cartaya's single.

Tulsa kept that 6-2 lead until the ninth when the Wind Surge (33-45, 5-5) scored twice and had runners at the corners with two outs. Jordan Leasure nailed down his eighth save in as many chances when Alex Isola grounded out. Leasure also escaped an inherited two-out jam in the eighth when he struck out Jake Rucker with a 98-mph fastball.

Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Nastrini bounced back from his shortest outing of the season with his longest. Nastrini (4-2), who was knocked out in the first inning last Saturday at Amarillo, allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out seven as he threw 60 of a season-high 94 pitches for strikes.

"You knew he was going to show you how good a competitor he is after the last start," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He navigated his way through their lineup, had everything working and made big pitches when he had to."

Starters/Relievers: Tulsa starting pitchers are 10-15 this year with Nastrini picking up four of the wins. Drillers relievers' 35 wins are tied for the most in the Texas League.

Henny patches debut: Drillers players are featuring #HennyStrong46 patches on their caps and helmets in support of Hennessey, who is undergoing seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for Stage 3 curable squamous cell carcinoma. His treatments began last week. Hennessey is not traveling with the team and will not be at every home game during the medical treatment. The Drillers are 2-0 this week when he has been in the dugout.

Home attendance comparison (42 dates): 2023: 237,193; 2022: 240,696.

Friday

DRILLERS 6, WIND SURGE 4

Wichita 020 000 002 — 4 7 3

Tulsa 002 400 00x — 6 9 1

Raya, Peguero (3), Taylor (4), Floyd (6), Mattson (8) and Banuelos; Nastrini, Knowles (6), Bettencourt (8), Leasure (8) and Cartaya. W: Nastrini (4-2). L: Raya (0-1). Save: Leasure (8). HR: Tulsa, Hoese (4), Leonard (9). RBI: Wichita, Lee (44), Fajardo (31); Tulsa, Leonard 3 (40), Vargas (50), Hoese (18), Cartaya (36). E: Wichita, Rucker (5), Peguero (1), Lee (12); Tulsa, Cartaya (4). DP: Wichita 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Wichita 9, Tulsa 10. T: 2:53. A: 6,364.

