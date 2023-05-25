Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Friday — NW Arkansas, RHP Andrew Hoffmann (2-3, 4.54 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 2.55 ERA). Saturday -- NWA, RHP Alec Marsh (2-1, 3.57 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (0-1, 2.17 ERA). Sunday -- NWA, RHP Jonathan Bowlan (0-2, 7.13 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-1 1.66 ERA)

Promotions: Fireworks after each game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 6 vs. Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Another walk-off win: For the third night in a row, the Drillers won in extra innings against Northwest Arkansas. Yusniel Diaz's two-out RBI single in the 11th inning gave the Drillers a 2-1 victory on Thursday at ONEOK Field.

Placed-runner Diego Cartaya scored third when Diaz poked reliever Yefri Del Rosario's 3-2 pitch into center field. Diaz returned to the Drillers (27-15) this season after playing for them in 2017-18. His hit came after Del Rosario struck out five in a row (excluding an intentional walk).

"Diaz is a veteran and just grinds out his at-bats," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Drillers right-hander Kyle Hurt combined with three relievers on a three-hitter. Drillers starters have allowed one run in 15 innings in this series.

"More of the same -- pitching dominated and just enough there in the 11th to get a run," Hennessey said. "I just can't say enough about the pitching staff."

Hurt, however, almost didn't make it out of the first inning as he gave up a run and walked three of the first six hitters, but wound up retiring the last 10 batters he faced to complete four innings.

"Just got out of his delivery," Hennessey said. "He sprayed some balls around, his command wasn't what he's used to being, but I thought he made a really quick in-game adjustment and locked it in."

Tulsa's Jose Ramos tied the game at 1 with a towering, 429-foot homer in the sixth inning.

The Drillers are 19-5 at home while the Naturals (18-24) fell to 6-15 on the road.

Roster moves: The Drillers received pitchers Ben Casparius and Antonio Knowles from High-A Great Lakes while reliever Trevor Bettencourt moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City and reliever Lael Lockhart was placed on the Development List. Casparius, who is from UConn, and Knowles, who is from Florida Southwestern State, were a combined 7-0 at Great Lakes.

Casparius made his Drillers debut on Thursday when he piggybacked with Hurt and tossed four innings, allowing only two baserunners and striking out three.

"Just made pitches all night and threw his three pitches for strikes," Hennessey said. "It was a great first look from him."

Web gem: Drillers left fielder Josh Stowers made a tumbling two-out catch in the 10th inning to rob Tyler Tolbert of a go-ahead hit.

Substitute coach: Oklahoma City native and former Oklahoma State outfielder Jeff Salazar, who is the Los Angeles Dodgers hitting coordinator, filled in as the Drillers' first-base coach Thursday. Salazar played for the Drillers in 2004-05 and in the majors from 2006-09.

Thursday

DRILLERS 2, NATURALS 1 (11 innings)

NW Arkansas 100 000 000 00 — 1 3 1

Tulsa 000 001 000 01 — 2 5 0

Way, Wallace (6), Murdock (7), Del Rosario (10) and Cropley; Hurt, Caparius (5), Leasure (9), Fisher (10) and Cartaya. W: Fisher (2-0). L: Del Rosario (3-1) HR: Tulsa, Ramos (10). RBI: NWA, Rave (21); Tulsa, Ramos (21), Diaz (5). E: NWA, Cropley (1). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NWA 8, Tulsa 13. T: 2:50. A: 5,462.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

