Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — NWA, RHP Alec Marsh (2-1, 3.57 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (0-1, 2.17 ERA). Sunday — NWA, RHP Jonathan Bowlan (0-2, 7.13 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-1 1.66 ERA).

Promotions: Saturday — A postgame fireworks display made possible by the Tulsa World, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle. Sunday — Postgame fireworks show presented by NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. June 6 vs. Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Friday's recap: For the fourth night in a row, the Drillers won a one-run decision over Northwest Arkansas, 4-3, at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa (28-15) snapped a 3-3 tie in the eighth when Carson Taylor stole home as Yusniel Diaz scrambled back to first base, escaping a rundown to avoid an inning-ending double play.

The Drillers have scored a combined seven runs in their last three wins. During that span, the Drillers have held the Naturals to 12 hits.

"Everyone knows we're not swinging the bats," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We did some hitting-and-running, and we executed that first-and-third play pretty well in the eighth. We're finding ways to win."

NWA outfielder Jorge Bonifacio’s two-run homer in the first inning Friday night was his first in nine years at ONEOK Field. His last previous homer in Tulsa was on May 18, 2014. Bonifacio played in the majors from 2017-21.

Tulsa scored in the first on Jose Ramos' sacrifice fly and in the second on Brandon Lewis' RBI pop-fly single. The Naturals (18-25) scored in the fifth, but Tulsa tied it in the sixth on a bases-loaded balk.

Drillers relievers Alec Gamboa (5-0) and Ryan Sublette combined to retire 15 of the last 17 Naturals batters over five innings.

The Drillers are 20-5 at home while the Naturals fell to 6-16 on the road.

Another walk-off win: On Thursday, Diaz’s two-out RBI single in the 11th inning gave the Drillers a 2-1 victory -- their third walk-off win in a row.

Placed-runner Diego Cartaya scored third when Diaz poked reliever Yefri Del Rosario’s 3-2 pitch into center field. Diaz returned to the Drillers this season after playing for them in 2017-18. His hit came after Del Rosario struck out five in a row (excluding an intentional walk).

“Diaz is a veteran and just grinds out his at-bats,” Hennessey said.

Tulsa right-hander Kyle Hurt combined with three relievers on a three-hitter. Drillers starters allowed one run in 15 innings in the first three games of the series.

“More of the same — pitching dominated and just enough there in the 11th to get a run,” Hennessey said. “I just can’t say enough about the pitching staff.”

Hurt, however, almost didn’t make it out of the first inning as he gave up a run and walked three of the first six hitters, but wound up retiring the last 10 batters he faced to complete four innings.

“Just got out of his delivery,” Hennessey said. “He sprayed some balls around, his command wasn’t what he’s used to being, but I thought he made a really quick in-game adjustment and locked it in.”

Ramos tied the game at 1 with a towering, 429-foot homer in the sixth inning.

Roster moves: The Drillers received pitchers Ben Casparius and Antonio Knowles from High-A Great Lakes while reliever Trevor Bettencourt moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City and reliever Lael Lockhart was placed on the Development List. Casparius, who is from UConn, and Knowles, who is from Florida Southwestern State, were a combined 7-0 at Great Lakes.

Casparius made his Drillers debut on Thursday when he piggybacked with Hurt and tossed four innings, allowing only two baserunners and striking out three.

“Just made pitches all night and threw his three pitches for strikes,” Hennessey said. “It was a great first look from him.”

Web gem: Drillers left fielder Josh Stowers made a tumbling two-out catch in the 10th inning Thursday to rob Tyler Tolbert of a go-ahead hit.

Substitute coach: Oklahoma City native and former Oklahoma State outfielder Jeff Salazar, who is the Los Angeles Dodgers hitting coordinator, filled in for Juan Apodaca as the Drillers’ first-base coach Thursday. Salazar played for the Drillers in 2004-05 and in the majors from 2006-09.

Friday

DRILLERS 4, NATURALS 3

NW Arkansas 200 010 000 — 3 4 0

Tulsa 110 001 01x — 4 9 0

Hoffmann, Cruz (6), Chamberlain (8) and Tresh; Nastrini, Gamboa (5), Sublette (9) and Taylor. W: Gamboa (5-0). L: Chamberlain (1-2). Save: Sublette (2). HR: NWA, Bonifacio (9). RBI: NWA, Bonifacio 2 (35), Town (1); Tulsa, Ramos (22), Lewis (9). DP: NWA 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: NWA 7, Tulsa 7. T: 2:40. A: 7,174.

Thursday

DRILLERS 2, NATURALS 1 (11 innings)

NW Arkansas 100 000 000 00 — 1 3 1

Tulsa 000 001 000 01 — 2 5 0

Way, Wallace (6), Murdock (7), Del Rosario (10) and Cropley; Hurt, Caparius (5), Leasure (9), Fisher (10) and Cartaya. W: Fisher (2-0). L: Del Rosario (3-1) HR: Tulsa, Ramos (10). RBI: NWA, Rave (21); Tulsa, Ramos (21), Diaz (5). E: NWA, Cropley (1). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NWA 8, Tulsa 13. T: 2:50. A: 5,462.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.