Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRriders at Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (2-4, 4.18 ERA); Frisco, RHP Nick Krauth (4-8, 6.66 ERA)

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Sunday’s recap: Jamison Hill pitched six shutout innings to lead the Amarillo Sod Poodles past the Drillers 9-3 at ONEOK Field. The Sod Poodles (58-50 overall, 24-15 second half) won four, including the last three, in the six-game series.

The Drillers who were once 19 games over .500 this season, dropped to 54-54 overall and 13-26 in the second half with 30 games remaining. They have not been at .500 since April 11.

Tulsa’s Yusniel Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk, but went 0-for-4 as his 12-game hitting streak was snapped. Imanol Vargas had a two-run single to give him 12 RBIs in the series for the Drillers.

In an oddity, Amarillo catcher J.J. D’Orazio had a pitch lodge in his mask, resulting in Drillers baserunner Luis Diaz being awarded second base.

Saturday’s recap: Amarillo rallied from a six-run deficit for a victory over Tulsa — the third 10-9 decision lost by the Drillers during the past six weeks. The Sod Poodles’ winning run in the eighth inning was produced by a strikeout-wild pitch, bunt hit, another wild pitch and A.J. Vukovich’s sacrifice fly.

The Sod Poodles’ comeback from an 8-2 deficit into a 9-9 tie consisted of four walks and three homers, including two by Tim Tawa. Tulsa took a 5-2 lead in the second inning on five consecutive RBI hits.

Vargas had his third three-RBI game of the series.

In the first inning, Tulsa’s Kody Hoese had a grand slam overturned as the ball was ruled foul after a meeting by the umpires. Drillers acting manager Juan Apodaca and Hoese were then ejected for arguing.

Tulsa’s five pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts.

Homecoming: The Drillers, after a day off Monday, will open a 12-game trip Tuesday at Frisco. It will be a homecoming for three Drillers who are former RoughRiders — outfielder Josh Stowers, and relievers Kevin Gowdy and Ricky Vanasco.

Home attendance (56 dates): 2023: 300,182; 2022: 306,324.

Sunday

SOD POODLES 9, DRILLERS 3

Amarillo 001 113 101 — 9 16 1

Tulsa 000 000 102 — 3 7 1

Holl, Vizcaino (7), Backhus (8), Otanez (9). Montilla (9) and D’Orazio; Ortiz-Mayr, Reyes (6), Bettencourt (7), Little (9) and Marte. W: Hill (6-6). L: Ortiz-Mayr (1-4). RBI: Amarillo, Valdez 3 (3), Tawa 2 (63), De Los Santos 2 (42), D’Orazio (7), Vicuna (10); Tulsa, Vargas 2 (72), Y.Diaz (35). E: Amarillo, Vicuna (3); Tulsa, Marte (2). LOB: Amarillo 9, Tulsa 12. DP: Tulsa 1. T: 2:48. A: 2,886.

Saturday

SOD POODLES 10, DRILLERS 9

Amarillo 020 030 410 — 10 7 0

Tulsa 050 301 000 — 9 11 1

Albright, Stumpo (4), Grammes (6), Rice (7), Monte De Oca (9) and Roberts; Ryan, Dodson (4), Knowles (5), Fisher (7), Harris (9) and Cartaya. W: Rice (4-0). L: Fisher (5-4). Save: Montes De Ocda (4). HR: Amarillo, Tawa 2 (18), Chen (2), Melendez (10); Tulsa, Alcantara (2), Vargas (16). RBI: Amarillo, Melendez 4 (28), Tawa 3 (61), Chen 2 (4), Vukovich (79); Tulsa, Vargas 3 (70), Y.Diaz (34), Vivas (51), Cartaya (50). E: Tulsa, Gauthier (5). LOB: Amarillo 6, Tulsa 8. T: 3:10. A: 6,295.