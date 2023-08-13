This week
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRriders at Riders Field, Frisco, Texas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (2-4, 4.18 ERA); Frisco, RHP Nick Krauth (4-8, 6.66 ERA)
Season series: First meeting
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)
Driller bits
Sunday’s recap: Jamison Hill pitched six shutout innings to lead the Amarillo Sod Poodles past the Drillers 9-3 at ONEOK Field. The Sod Poodles (58-50 overall, 24-15 second half) won four, including the last three, in the six-game series.
People are also reading…
The Drillers who were once 19 games over .500 this season, dropped to 54-54 overall and 13-26 in the second half with 30 games remaining. They have not been at .500 since April 11.
Tulsa’s Yusniel Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk, but went 0-for-4 as his 12-game hitting streak was snapped. Imanol Vargas had a two-run single to give him 12 RBIs in the series for the Drillers.
In an oddity, Amarillo catcher J.J. D’Orazio had a pitch lodge in his mask, resulting in Drillers baserunner Luis Diaz being awarded second base.
Saturday’s recap: Amarillo rallied from a six-run deficit for a victory over Tulsa — the third 10-9 decision lost by the Drillers during the past six weeks. The Sod Poodles’ winning run in the eighth inning was produced by a strikeout-wild pitch, bunt hit, another wild pitch and A.J. Vukovich’s sacrifice fly.
The Sod Poodles’ comeback from an 8-2 deficit into a 9-9 tie consisted of four walks and three homers, including two by Tim Tawa. Tulsa took a 5-2 lead in the second inning on five consecutive RBI hits.
Vargas had his third three-RBI game of the series.
In the first inning, Tulsa’s Kody Hoese had a grand slam overturned as the ball was ruled foul after a meeting by the umpires. Drillers acting manager Juan Apodaca and Hoese were then ejected for arguing.
Tulsa’s five pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts.
Homecoming: The Drillers, after a day off Monday, will open a 12-game trip Tuesday at Frisco. It will be a homecoming for three Drillers who are former RoughRiders — outfielder Josh Stowers, and relievers Kevin Gowdy and Ricky Vanasco.
Home attendance (56 dates): 2023: 300,182; 2022: 306,324.
Sunday
SOD POODLES 9, DRILLERS 3
Amarillo 001 113 101 — 9 16 1
Tulsa 000 000 102 — 3 7 1
Holl, Vizcaino (7), Backhus (8), Otanez (9). Montilla (9) and D’Orazio; Ortiz-Mayr, Reyes (6), Bettencourt (7), Little (9) and Marte. W: Hill (6-6). L: Ortiz-Mayr (1-4). RBI: Amarillo, Valdez 3 (3), Tawa 2 (63), De Los Santos 2 (42), D’Orazio (7), Vicuna (10); Tulsa, Vargas 2 (72), Y.Diaz (35). E: Amarillo, Vicuna (3); Tulsa, Marte (2). LOB: Amarillo 9, Tulsa 12. DP: Tulsa 1. T: 2:48. A: 2,886.
Saturday
SOD POODLES 10, DRILLERS 9
Amarillo 020 030 410 — 10 7 0
Tulsa 050 301 000 — 9 11 1
Albright, Stumpo (4), Grammes (6), Rice (7), Monte De Oca (9) and Roberts; Ryan, Dodson (4), Knowles (5), Fisher (7), Harris (9) and Cartaya. W: Rice (4-0). L: Fisher (5-4). Save: Montes De Ocda (4). HR: Amarillo, Tawa 2 (18), Chen (2), Melendez (10); Tulsa, Alcantara (2), Vargas (16). RBI: Amarillo, Melendez 4 (28), Tawa 3 (61), Chen 2 (4), Vukovich (79); Tulsa, Vargas 3 (70), Y.Diaz (34), Vivas (51), Cartaya (50). E: Tulsa, Gauthier (5). LOB: Amarillo 6, Tulsa 8. T: 3:10. A: 6,295.