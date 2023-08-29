Tuesday/Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Arkansas, RHP Blas Castano (0-1, 2.25 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Kendall Williams (2-1, 2.61 ERA). Wednesday — Arkansas, RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-3, 4.56 ERA) RHP River Ryan (1-5, 3.07 ERA).

Season series: Travelers lead 8-4

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union or Oil Derrick entrances. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas ($2 Thursday)

Driller bits

Homestand opens: After Monday’s open date, the Drillers (62-58 overall, 21-30 second half) start a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (64-56, 19-31) on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers enter the series after going 8-4 for their first winning road trip since early June. On the 12-game trip, the Drillers hit .284 and averaged just over 6.5 runs per game — ranking third among all Double-A teams during that span.

Sunday’s recap: Yusniel Diaz went 5-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs to lead the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-1 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. It was the first five-hit game by a Drillers player since Jacob Amaya on April 23, 2022. Imanol Vargas homered as he had his fourth three-hit game of the season. Ben Casparius pitched five shutout innings to pick up his second consecutive win after being 0-5 previously. He didn’t allow an earned run in 10 1/3 innings in the series.

Frasso honored: Nick Frasso, who had spent the entire season with Tulsa, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, tossed six shutout innings for the win against Albuquerque and was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. Frasso left Tulsa with a 3-4 record and 3.91 ERA in 21 starts.

Roster move: To replace Frasso, the Drillers added reliever Reinaldo De Paula from High-A Great Lakes. DePaula pitched a scoreless inning in his Drillers debut Sunday. In 38 appearances at Great Lakes, DePaul was 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA.

Sunday

DRILLERS 8, NATURALS 1

Tulsa 011 100 500 — 8 12 1

NW Arkansas 000 000 100 — 1 5 1

Casparius, Pilarski (6), DePaula (7), Knowles (8), Reyes (9) and Cartaya, Chalo (4) Champlain, Murdock (7), Simonelli (7), Paulino (8), Sikkema (9) and Tresh, Cropley (1). W: Casparius (2-5). L: Champlain (4-4). HR: Tulsa, Diaz 2 (13), Vargas (17). T: 2:42. A: 3,742.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World