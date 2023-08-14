Jose Ramos, CF Dodgers’ No. 20 ProspectRamos, who is on the Drillers’ Injured List with a team-high 18 homers, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Panama for just $30,000 in 2018.
He remembers being considered weird by his peers at a young age due to his profound love for baseball while being immersed in a country where soccer is practically a religion.
Ramos played for Team Panama in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His favorite memory is when he hit a towering home run against Argentina.
“It was a very special moment for me,” Ramos said through an interpreter. “It’s one that I’ll remember for the rest of my (professional) career and for the rest of my life. I thank God for the opportunity to play the sport I love for my home country.”
River Ryan, RHP Dodgers’ No. 8 ProspectRyan played college baseball at North Carolina-Pembroke as a two-way prospect. Through three full seasons (2017-21) – counting a missed 2018 season due to injury and the shortened COVID-19-influenced 2020 season – he posted a .343 batting average and 12 home runs, including nine his senior season (2021).
Pitching wise, he posted a career 2.32 ERA in college with 114 strikeouts. He opted to the pitcher’s-only route soon after he signed with the San Diego Padres. Ryan was traded to the Dodgers in 2022 in a trade for first baseman Matt Beaty. Ryan has a 3.08 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) for the Drillers.
His older brother, Ryder Ryan, made his major league debut as he pitched a scoreless inning Friday for the Seattle Mariners.
“I wish I could still be playing both ways,” River said. “But unfortunately, I just can’t do it anymore. And I’ve got to do what’s best for me for my future.”
Jorbit Vivas, 2B
Dodgers’ No. 11 Prospect
Vivas signed with the Dodgers for $300,000 as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017. At the time, he had a pedigree for hitting, but his stature was a concern to some scouts.
Fast forward, he’s on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster and batting .279 for Tulsa.
And any time he hits a cold streak or struggles, he reflects on an incident transpiring at the age of 14, when he launched a home run out of a sandlot ballpark. In that moment, he remembers thinking: “I can do this for a living.”
“I still think about that moment I hit the home run,” Vivas said through an interpreter. “It’s interesting to think about where my career would be had I not gotten myself into baseball.”
Note: Rankings according to mlb.com
— Daniel Allen, Tulsa World