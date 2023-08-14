Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jose Ramos, CF Dodgers’ No. 20 ProspectRamos, who is on the Drillers’ Injured List with a team-high 18 homers, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of Panama for just $30,000 in 2018.

He remembers being considered weird by his peers at a young age due to his profound love for baseball while being immersed in a country where soccer is practically a religion.

Ramos played for Team Panama in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His favorite memory is when he hit a towering home run against Argentina.

“It was a very special moment for me,” Ramos said through an interpreter. “It’s one that I’ll remember for the rest of my (professional) career and for the rest of my life. I thank God for the opportunity to play the sport I love for my home country.”

River Ryan, RHP Dodgers’ No. 8 ProspectRyan played college baseball at North Carolina-Pembroke as a two-way prospect. Through three full seasons (2017-21) – counting a missed 2018 season due to injury and the shortened COVID-19-influenced 2020 season – he posted a .343 batting average and 12 home runs, including nine his senior season (2021).

Pitching wise, he posted a career 2.32 ERA in college with 114 strikeouts. He opted to the pitcher’s-only route soon after he signed with the San Diego Padres. Ryan was traded to the Dodgers in 2022 in a trade for first baseman Matt Beaty. Ryan has a 3.08 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) for the Drillers.

His older brother, Ryder Ryan, made his major league debut as he pitched a scoreless inning Friday for the Seattle Mariners.

“I wish I could still be playing both ways,” River said. “But unfortunately, I just can’t do it anymore. And I’ve got to do what’s best for me for my future.”

Jorbit Vivas, 2B

Dodgers’ No. 11 Prospect

Vivas signed with the Dodgers for $300,000 as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017. At the time, he had a pedigree for hitting, but his stature was a concern to some scouts.

Fast forward, he’s on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster and batting .279 for Tulsa.

And any time he hits a cold streak or struggles, he reflects on an incident transpiring at the age of 14, when he launched a home run out of a sandlot ballpark. In that moment, he remembers thinking: “I can do this for a living.”

“I still think about that moment I hit the home run,” Vivas said through an interpreter. “It’s interesting to think about where my career would be had I not gotten myself into baseball.”

Note: Rankings according to mlb.com

