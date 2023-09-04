This week

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 6:35 p.m.; 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Tulsa, RHP Kendall Williams (2-2, 4.43 ERA); Springfield, RHP Brandon Komar (3-6, 5.02 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 10-8

Promotions: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — Fireworks; Saturday -- Albert Pujols 703 bobbleheads to first 2,000 fans.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. Corpus Christi (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Last trip: After Monday's open date, the Drillers (63-63 overall, 22-35 second half) will open their final road series of the season Tuesday night at Springfield (63-63, 29-28). The Drillers enter the series after a disappointing homestand as they went 1-5 against Arkansas (69-56, 24-32), which came to Tulsa in a 4-20 slide.

Sunday’s recap: Logan Warmoth's RBI single and Leo Rivas' sacrifice fly in the second inning sparked the Travelers past the Drillers 4-1 at ONEOK Field. Ben Casparius (2-6) took the loss despite another strong outing. In five innings, he gave up two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out eight. During his past four starts, he has allowed only three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings as he has lowered his ERA from 8.72 to 6.49.

Tulsa's lone run came on Imanol Vargas' 427-foot homer in the fourth. Vargas has a team-high 19 homers and 85 RBIs.

Jose Ramos and hot-hitting Yusniel Diaz each had two of Tulsa's seven hits. Ramos' hits were his first in three starts since coming off the Injured List.

The Drillers had two runners picked off first base and another caught stealing. Arkansas' final run came in the ninth when reliever Carlo Reyes was called for a because he disengaged from the pitching rubber three times in one a-bat.

Web gems: Drillers shortstop Luis Diaz retired consecutive batters with strong throws from the hole in the sixth inning.

On the wild side: Tulsa gave up six walks Sunday, raising the season total to 604. It's only the third time in the Drillers' 46 seasons that the staff has issued more than 600 walks. Last year, Tulsa set its franchise record with 662. Also on Sunday, Casparius was charged with the Drillers' 131st wild pitch this season. The previous team record was 125. And the Tulsa staff's 89 hit-by-pitches is also a team season record.

Saturday's recap: Arkansas' Robert Perez Jr. belted a tiebreaking homer in the seventh for a 4-3 win.

Home attendance (62 dates): 2023: 327,128; 2022: 336,960.

Sunday

TRAVELERS 4, DRILLERS 1

Arkansas 020 000 101 — 4 7 0

Tulsa 000 100 000 — 1 7 0

Castano, Haberer (6), Kaminsky (6), Kuhn (7), Berroa (9) and Anchia; Casparius, Pilarski (6), DePaula (8), Reyes (9) and Marte. W: Castano (1-1). L: Casparius (2-6). Save: Berroa (6). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (19). RBI: Arkansas, Classe (47), Warmoth (42), Rivas (40); Tulsa, Vargas (85). DP: Arkansas 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Arkansas 7, Tulsa 5. T: 2:42. A: 5,644.

Saturday

TRAVELERS 4, DRILLERS 3

Arkansas 110 010 100 — 4 6 2

Tulsa 000 111 000 — 3 3 2

Semple, Puckett (6), Benitez (8), Kuhn (9) and Scheffler; Peto, Acosta (5), Gowdy (6), Vanasco (7), Sublette (9) and Chalo. W: Puckett (6-2); L: Vanasco (1-4), Save: Kuhn (4). HR: Arkansas, Packard (14), Perez (15). RBI: Arkansas, Packard 2 (77), Perez (59); Tulsa, Alcantara (17), Hoese (32), Chalo (4). E: Arkansas, Packard (1), Morgan (8); Tulsa, Gauthier (7), Stowers (5). DP: Arkansas 1. LOB: Arkansas 7, Tulsa 6. T: 2:32. A: 5,477.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World