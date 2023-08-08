Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tuesday/Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Amarillo, RHP Jamison Hill (5-5, 4.87 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-3, 3.05 ERA); Wednesday — Amarillo, RHP Conor Grammes (3-3, 3.21 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (2-4, 4.01 ERA).

Season series: Sod Poodles lead 5-1

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Andy B’s Gift Card Giveaway — The first 405 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage First Base or Oil Derrick entrances will receive a gift card for a free Go Cart ride or Lazer Tag game. One fan will win the grand prize, a $100 gift card. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games. Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union or Oil Derrick entrances. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Amarillo ($2 Thursday, Drillers Plastic Cup Giveaway)

Driller bits

TL honors Diaz: Drillers outfielder Yusniel Diaz was named the Texas League’s Player of the Week for July 31-Aug. 6 on Monday. Diaz went 10-for-23 (.435) with four homers and nine RBIs in the six-game Wichita series. He had six extra-base hits and five walks.

Homestand opens: After Monday’s off day, the Drillers open a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. The teams are going in different directions as Amarillo (54-48 overall, 20-13 second half) leads the Texas League South Division’s second half while Tulsa (52-50, 11-22) is last in the North. The Drillers are coming off a 2-4 trip to Wichita, capped by a 10-9 loss on Sunday as Tulsa blew a 5-1 lead. Tulsa has 36 games remaining — 18 at home and 18 on the road.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed outfielder Jose Ramos on the Injured List. Ramos leads Tulsa with 18 homers and 65 RBIs. Tulsa activated catcher Carson Taylor and catcher Wladimir Chalo was added from Great Lakes. Chalo has appeared in two games this season, both with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Monthly honors: Kendall Williams, who allowed one run in four innings in his Drillers debut Saturday, was the High-A Midwest League’s Pitcher of the Month for July as he posted a 1.90 ERA in five starts for Great Lakes. He allowed 13 hits over 23 2/3 innings for a .155 average, and struck out 23 batters.

Hot hitters: Tulsa’s Austin Gauthier has an 11-game hitting streak and reached base safely in 21 consecutive games. The Drillers have scored 38 runs in the past four games. On Sunday, the Drillers had a season-high six stolen bases.

Home attendance (50 dates): 2023: 273,755; 2022: 278,683.

Sunday

WIND SURGE 10, DRILLERS 9

Tulsa;413;010;000;—;9;11;1

Wichita;150;000;30x;—;10 9 0

Casparius, Harris (4), Acosta (6), Knowles (7), Vanasco (8) and Marte; Donato, Mattson (4), Festa (6), Peguero (8), McMahon (9) and Nigro. W: Peguero (3-3). L: Knowles (2-2). Save: McMahon (2). HR: Tulsa, Cartaya (15), Taylor (8); Wichita, Fajardo (6), Shuffield (3). T: 2:56. A: 4,786.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

<&rule>







The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.