Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Friday — Corpus Christi, RHP Angel Macaure (1-3, 5.03 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (2-7, 6.82 ERA); Saturday — Corpus Christi, RHP Valente Bellozo (3-3, 6.18 ERA at High-A Asheville); Tulsa, RHP Kendall Williams (2-3, 3.97 ERA); Sunday — Corpus Christi, LHP Julio Robaina (9-6, 3.35 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-7, 5.50 ERA)

Season series: Hooks lead 6-2

Promotions: Friday — Fireworks/OKC Thunder Night; Saturday -- Grand Slam Saturday -- There will be a Marvel-themed jersey giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. The Drillers will be wearing special Marvel-inspired jerseys, available to fans in a silent auction during the game. Sunday -- Fan Appreciate Night -- Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets are discounted to $3 each, and every ticket in the seating bowl is only $9.18. Hornsby’s Hangout will be free for kids ages 14 and under. There will be fireworks after the game that is the 2023 season finale.

On deck: Tuesday, April 9 vs. Arkansas (2024 home opener)

Driller bits

Thursday's recap: Corpus Christi scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning on a two-out, strikeout-passed ball en route to a 4-3 victory over Tulsa.

It was the 12th consecutive loss for the Drillers (63-72, 22-44) -- their longest losing streak since a club-record 16 in 1987. They have been outscored 83-27 during that span and 23-4 by Corpus Christi (69-66, 36-30) in the series’ first three games. Four of the 12 consecutive losses have been one-run decisions.

Odds looked good that the streak would end Thursday when the Drillers carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth. Tulsa entered the night 52-3 overall and 27-1 at home when leading through seven innings.

Drillers right-hander Robbie Peto pitched four shutout innings before allowing two runs in the fifth. Tulsa right fielder Ismael Alcantara had a RBI single and threw out a runner at the plate. Carson Taylor, who went 2-for-4, was the only Driller with multiple hits.

The Drillers enter the final three games of the season needing one win to avoid the worst second half in team history. Tulsa was 22-45 in 1978's second half.

On the wild side: The Drillers issued five walks Thursday, increasing their season total to 650 -- 12 away from the team's single-season record.

Home attendance (65 dates): 2023: 337,694; 2022: 357,200.

Thursday

HOOKS 4, DRILLERS 3

Corpus Christi 000 020 020 — 4 11 1

Tulsa 000 012 000 — 3 7 0

Gusto, Gomez (5), DePaula (7), Plumlee (9) and Wolforth; Peto, Gowdy (5), Sublette (7), Little (8) and Chalo. W: DePaula (1-0). L: Sublette (2-4). Save: Plumlee (3). HR: CC, Aviles (15). RBI: CC, Wagner (30), Aviles (45), Arias (9); Tulsa, Alcantara (19), Gauthier (34), Y.Diaz (55). E: CC, Dezenzo (10). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: CC 11, Tulsa 10. T: 2:51. A: 3,774.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

