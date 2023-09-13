Thursday/Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Thursday — Corpus Christi, RHP Ryan Gusto (5-2, 3.02 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Robbie Peto (1-1, 8.51 ERA); Friday — Corpus Christi, RHP Angel Macaure (1-3, 5.03 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (2-7, 6.82 ERA)

Season series: Hooks lead 6-2

Promotions: Cleaning Out the Closet — The first 1,000 fans Thursday to enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a raffle ticket that can be redeemed at a table for past promotional items, such as bobbleheads and jerseys. $2 Thursday — Fans, ages 21 and over, will be able to enjoy $2 beers that will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the third base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands. Also, The King Cabbage Brass Band will perform. Friday — Fireworks/OKC Thunder Night.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Corpus Christi (Marvel-themed jerseys)

Driller bits

Wednesday’s recap: A.J. Blubaugh pitched four shutout innings as he combined with four relievers on a three-hitter to lead Corpus Christi past Tulsa 7-1 at ONEOK Field. Jacob Melton and Zach Daniels each had a homer and three RBIs for the Hooks (68-66 overall, 35-30 second half).

The Drillers (63-71, 22-43) have dropped 11 in a row — their longest losing streak since a club-record 16 in 1987. They have been outscored 79-24 during that span and 19-1 by Corpus Christi (68-66, 35-30) in the series’ first two games. Melton has two homers and seven RBIs in the series.

Tulsa’s Ismael Alcantara has two hits in each of the series’ first two games. Alcantara’s bunt in the fourth was the only hit allowed by Blubaugh, who then picked him off. Alcantara’s sixth-inning double drove in Helmet Marte, who drew a one-out walk.

Trevor Bettencourt made his first start for the Drillers this season after 31 relief outings and only the fourth start in 134 pro appearances. He rolled through the first two innings before giving up three runs and leaving with one out in the third.

Tulsa debut: Sauryn Lao, a converted infielder in his first season as a pitcher, made his Tulsa debut Wednesday after being promoted from High-A Great Lakes. Lao’s first pitch plunked Bryan Arias, leading to a three-run seventh inning.

Web gems: The top of the fourth inning included the game’s only error — a dropped pop fly by Tulsa first baseman Imanol Vargas — but the Drillers also pulled off three outstanding defensive plays. Left fielder Josh Stowers’ running catch robbed Chad Stevens of extra bases to lead off the fourth. After the error, center fielder Jose Ramos made an over-the-shoulder catch in deep center on C.J. Stubbs’ drive and that was followed by shortstop Luis Diaz throwing out Arias after a diving stop of a sharp grounder in the hole.

Home attendance (64 dates): 2023: 333,920; 2022: 350,356.

Wednesday

HOOKS 7, DRILLERS 1

Corpus Christi 003 000 301 — 7 10 0

Tulsa 000 001 000 — 1 3 1

Blubaugh, VanWey (5), Chaidez (6), Brown (7), Gaither (9) and Stubbs; Bettencourt, Pilarski (3), Fisher (5), Lao (7), Knowles (9) and Marte. W: VanWey (2-1). L: Bettencourt (4-1). HR: CC, Melton (5), Daniels (13). RBI: CC, Melton 3 (12), Daniels 3 (48); Tulsa, Alcantara (18). E: Tulsa, Vargas (12). DP: CC 2, Tulsa 1. LOB: CC 6, Tulsa 5. T: 2:26. A: 3,375.

Tuesday

HOOKS 12, DRILLERS 0

Corpus Christi 012 900 000 — 12 18 1

Tulsa 000 000 000 — 0 5 2

Robaina, Plumlee (6), McDonald (7). VanWey (9) and Wolforth; Ortiz-Mayr, DePaula (4), Acosta (5), Reyes (7), Harris (9) and Chalo. W: Robaina (9-6). L: Ortiz-Mayr (3-7). HR: CC, Dezenzo 2 (14), Melton (4). RBI: CC, Melton 4 (9), Dezenzo 3 (40), Corona 2 (61), Stevens 2 (59), Wagner (29). E: CC, Stevens (11); Tulsa, L.Diaz 2 (5). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: CC 13, Tulsa 9. T: 2:43. A: 3,412.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World