Saturday/Sunday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Arkansas, RHP Shawn Semple (3-6, 5.35 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Robbie Peto (1-0, 6.94 ERA). Sunday — Arkansas, RHP Blas Castano (0-1, 4.26 ERA); Tulsa, TBA

Season series: Travelers lead 11-5

Promotions: Saturday and Sunday — Fireworks.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Sept. 12 vs. Corpus Christi (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Friday’s recap: Former OU/Westmoore pitcher Kyle Tyler allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to lead the Travelers past the Drillers 9-3 at ONEOK Field. Tyler (7-11) walked one and struck out nine. The Travelers (67-56 overall, 22-32 second half) are 3-1 this week against the Drillers (63-61, 22-33) after losing 20 of their previous 24 games.

Thursday’s recap: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr pitched six innings as he combined with two relievers on a five-hitter to lead the Drillers past the Travelers 4-1 on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

The Travelers were shut out after leadoff hitter Jonatan Clase homered on the game’s second pitch. Tulsa answered with homers by Kody Hoese in the second and Yusniel Diaz in the third. Diaz had nine homers and 30 RBIs in 26 games in August. He is off to a good start in September as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday as he raised his batting average to .288.

Roster moves: Arkansas activated former Oklahoma State/Edmond Deer Creek infielder Kaden Polcovich off the Injured List and he went 0-for-4 on Thursday. Tulsa activated outfielder Jose Ramos off the IL and he went 0-for-4 on his return Friday. Ramos shares Tulsa's homer lead with 18.

Friday

TRAVELERS 9, DRILLERS 3

Arkansas 000 430 200 — 9 12 1

Tulsa 011 000 001 — 3 7 1

Tyler, Flynn (7), Haberer (8), Berroa (9) and Anchia; Ryan, Harris (5), Little (6), Knowles (8) and Marte. W: Tyler (7-11). L: Ryan (1-6). HR: Arkansas, Locklear (1), Hoover (8); Tulsa, Vargas (18). RBI: Arkansas, Hoover 4 (32); Locklear 2 (4), Clase (46), Anchia (21), Warmoth (41); Tulsa, Y.Diaz (53), Vargas (84), Alcantara (16). LOB: Arkansas 10, Tulsa 5. E: Arkansas, Rodriguez (1); Tulsa, Lewis (12). DP: Arkansas 1. T: 2:47. A: 5,345.

Thursday

DRILLERS 4, TRAVELERS 1

Arkansas 100 000 000 — 1 5 1

Tulsa 011 000 02x — 4 7 1

Valverde, Kober (5), Arias (7), Kuhn (8) and Anchia; Ortiz-Mayr, Reyes (7), Fisher (9) and Chalo. W: Ortiz-Mayr (3-5). L: Valverde (0-2). Save: Fisher (5). HR: Arkansas, Clase (12); Tulsa, Hoese (10), Y.Diaz (15). RBI: Arkansas, Clase (45); Tulsa, Y.Diaz (52), Hoese (31), Alcantara (15), Chalo (3). LOB: Arkansas 8, Tulsa 8. E: Arkansas, Morgan (7), Tulsa, Gauthier (6). DP: Tulsa 1. T: 2:28. A: 3,203.

— From Staff Reports

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.