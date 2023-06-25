For the Tulsa Drillers, the Texas League's first half lasted two weeks too long.

The Drillers, after an 11-4 loss to Northwest Arkansas on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field, dropped nine of their last 13 games to fall out of the North Division lead and finish four behind champion Arkansas.

Tulsa began the first half's final series tied with Arkansas, but lost five of six against NWA (29-40). It was especially surprising because Tulsa entered the series with a 24-9 record at home while NWA was only 7-23 on the road. The Drillers scored only 18 runs in the six games.

"We just didn't swing it well enough to win the first half," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Although the Drillers struggled over the past two weeks, the first half was a success in many ways. Tulsa's 41-28 record is fourth among the 30 Double-A teams and is tied for the second-highest win total for a first half in the team's 45-year history. And the Drillers sent two of their standouts, pitcher Emmet Sheehan and outfielder Jonny DeLuca, to the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sheehan picked up his first Dodgers win Friday.

"There's a lot of good things that happened," Hennessey said.

Hennessey also pointed out the "steady" performances of two first-year Drillers, second baseman Jorbit Vivas and center fielder Jose Ramos. Vivas is batting .297 while Ramos, hitting .267, is tied for second in the TL with 15 homers and tied for fifth with 46 RBIs. Ramos had a two-run homer that opened the scoring Sunday.

Hennessey also is encouraged by catcher Diego Cartaya's progress. Cartaya, the Dodgers' top prospect, hit his ninth homer of the season Sunday, a two-run blast, that gave the Drillers a 4-0 lead in the first. Shortstop Eddys Leonard's progress after a slow April also has been a plus for the Drillers. Leonard has eight homers and 34 RBIs over his past 48 games.

So how can the Drillers turn it back around and contend in the second half? For starters, they will need highly regarded prospects such as infielders Brandon Lewis and Kody Hoese to heat up offensively as their first-half performances have been well below projections. Lewis was one of the league's top sluggers in the second half last year after a similarly slow first half.

"We just have to have more quality at-bats," Hennessey said.

Sunday's game was symbolic of the Drillers' first half — a quick start and then a rough ending. Tulsa led until Peyton Wilson's tying three-run homer in the fifth. The Naturals then scored four in a sloppy seventh inning that began with two hit-batsmen and included Hoese's throwing error preceding a two-run double by Jake Means, a .166 hitter. NWA added three runs in the eighth. Tulsa has lost its last four Sunday afternoon home games.

The Drillers will open the second half Wednesday at Amarillo without Hennessey, who is starting a temporary medical leave of absence. Hennessey, the team's manager since mid-2017, will soon start a seven-week schedule of chemotherapy and radiation treatments after being diagnosed with Stage 3 curable squamous cell carcinoma. Hennessey said his long-term prognosis is very good as testing has revealed that the cancer has not spread beyond the initial area in his neck.

During the last four innings Sunday, the Drillers began preparing for being without their manager as bench coach Juan Apodaca filled in for Hennessey in the third-base coaching box while former major league catcher Ronny Paulino replaced Apodaca as the first-base coach. Paulino just joined the team to help while Hennessey is away.

For most of Sunday, Hennessey was focused on trying to win and not thinking "until the last out" about it being his last game as manager before the leave of absence.

"The players gave it their all, the coaches gave it their all, I certainly did too, we just came up a little short," Hennessey said. "We're going to try to get guys better and win the second half."

NATURALS 11, DRILLERS 4

NW Arkansas;000;040;430;—;11;9;1

Tulsa;400;000;000;—;4;5;1

Hoffmann, Biasi (5), Murdock (6), de Gues (8) and Cropley; Sublette, Casparius (2), Dodson (5), Acosta (7), Bettencourt (7), Pilarski (8), Knowles (9) and Cartaya. W: Murdock (2-0). L: Acosta (0-2). RBI: NWA, Wilson 4 (26), Means 2 (19), Cropley 2 (7), Bates (15); Tulsa, Ramos 2 (46), Cartaya 2 (30). E: NWA, Wilson (9); Tulsa, Hoese (5). DP: NWA 2, Tulsa 2. LOB: NWA 5, Tulsa 5. T: 2:44. A: 3,133.

Saturday

NATURALS 2, DRILLERS 1 (11 innings)

NW Arkansas;000;000;010;01;—;2;7;2

Tulsa;000;000;010;00;—;1;5;1

Parrish, McMillon (7), Del Rosario (8), Wallace (10), McInvale (11) and Tresh; Nastrini, Fisher (6), Rooney (7), Gowdy (8), Harris (10) and Taylor. W: Wallace (1-4). L: Harris (1-1). Save: McInvale (1). RBI: NWA, Bates (14), Reinheimer (1); Tulsa, Leonard (34). E: NWA, Tresh (9), Del Rosario (1); Tulsa, Vivas (9). DP: NWA 1. LOB: NWA 14, Tulsa 8. T: 3:16. A: 6,722.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.