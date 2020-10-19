Drillers host free watch party for World Series opener Tuesday

Admission is free Tuesday night as the Tulsa Drillers will host a watch party at ONEOK Field for the World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Ballpark gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the game on the stadium's new HD video board starts at 7 p.m.

Fourteen former Drillers have participated with the Dodgers during the postseason. Those include the NLCS MVP Corey Seager and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger, who hit the winning homer in a 4-3 victory over Atlanta in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday.

Other key former Drillers include Julio Urias, who pitched the final three shutout innings Sunday to pick up his fourth win of this postseason, and catcher Will Smith, who had a key two-run single Sunday and hit a pivotal homer in the series. Sunday's starting pitcher was Dustin May, who started and won the Drillers' 2018 Texas League pennant clincher. Another 2018 Drillers pitcher, Tony Gonsolin, followed May on the mound Sunday.

Other former Drillers who have played for the Dodgers during this postseason are Walker Buehler, Matt Beaty, Edwin Rios, Gavin Lux and Victor Gonzalez. Dodgers who have been with the Drillers on rehab assignments are Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Baez and Kike Hernandez.