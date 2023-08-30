Thursday/Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Thursday — Arkansas, RHP Alex Valverde (0-1, 9.64 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (2-5, 4.69 ERA). Friday -- Arkansas, RHP Kyle Tyler (6-11, 6.04 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (1-5, 3.07 ERA)

Season series: Travelers lead 9-4

Promotions: $2 Thursday/Smart TVs — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Also, fans can enter to win one of nine 55-inch Insignia Smart TVs that will be given away each inning during the game. The first 250 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage or Oil Derrick gates will receive an extra entry into the drawing. Friday Fireworks/Hearing Loss Awareness Night — Fireworks will follow the game. The Drillers will be wearing jerseys that feature Tulsa across the fronts in American Sign Language. The jerseys will be available for purchase in a silent auction that will take place in front of the Team Store, with the proceeds benefiting Tulsa Speech and Hearing Association.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Arkansas (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Tuesday's recap: Robert Perez Jr.'s two-out tiebreaking single in the 10th inning propelled the Travelers past the Drillers 10-6 at ONEOK Field. Arkansas' five-run outburst in the 10th was capped by Alberto Rodriguez's two-run homers. The teams combined for four homers -- two each -- during the second inning. It was only the fifth win in the past 25 games for the North Division first-half champion Travelers (65-55, 20-31).

Yusniel Diaz doubled in the third inning for Tulsa (62-59, 21-31). In August, Diaz is hitting .394 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 94 at-bats entering Wednesday.

Homer erased: For the second time this month at ONEOK Field, a Drillers batter lost a home run after an umpires conference overturned the original call and ruled it a foul ball instead. After Austin Gauthier lost his leadoff homer in the 10th, he eventually walked.

Roster moves: Tulsa activated catcher Hamlet Marte from the Temporarily Inactive List and placed catcher Diego Cartaya on the Development List

Home attendance (57 dates): 2023: 303,592; 2022: 311,991.

Tuesday

TRAVELERS 10, DRILLERS 6

Arkansas;030;200;000;5;—;10;9;1

Tulsa;031;000;010;1;—;6;7;1

Castano, Puckett (5), Benitez (8), Berroa (9) and Anchia; Fisher, Sublette (3), Harris (4), Knowles (7), Vanasco (9), Little (10) and Chalo. W: Berroa (5-1). L: Vanasco (1-3). HR: Arkansas, Morgan (8), Anchia (4), Rodriguez (2); Tulsa, Taylor (10), Stowers (8). RBI: Arkansas, Anchia 3 (20), Rodriguez 2 (21), Morgan (36), Perez (57); Tulsa, Taylor 2 (26), Vargas (83), L.Diaz (9), Stowers (24). LOB: Arkansas 3, Tulsa 6. E: Arkansas, Benitez (1); Tulsa, L.Diaz (3). DP: Arkansas 1, Tulsa 3. T: 3:01. A: 3,410.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World