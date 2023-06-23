Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — NWA, LHP Drew Parrish (2023 NWA debut; 4-2, 5.30 ERA at Triple-A Omaha; 2022 — 4-3, 2.13 ERA at NWA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (3-2, 4.21 ERA). Sunday — NWA, RHP Andrew Hoffmann (2-5, 6.09 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-2, 4.91 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 7-3

Promotions: TulsaSound weekend — The Drillers will wear special TulsaSound jerseys as they celebrate the iconic musical style. There will be an auction through Saturday next to the team store for autographed game jerseys. All proceeds will benefit the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital. Saturday — There will be a celebrity softball game from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Some of the participants will include Danny O’Connor, team OKPOP members, Tulsa FMAC members, Tulsa Sandlot members and mystery guests. Fireworks will follow the game. Sunday — All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive TulsaSound aviator sunglasses. Before the game from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., kids can play catch in the outfield.

On deck: 6:35 p.m. July 4 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Driller bits

It's all over: Arkansas clinched the Texas League North Division's first-half title with a 5-2 win at Wichita on Friday night after Tulsa lost 5-4 against Northwest Arkansas. That combination gave Arkansas (43-24) a two-game lead over the Drillers (41-26) with two games left, but the Travelers hold the tiebreaker edge with an 8-4 lead in the season series.

NWA (27-40) won for the third time in four games this week against Tulsa. Parker Bates' ninth-inning sacrifice fly gave the Naturals a 5-2 lead and proved to be the difference.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, pinch-hitter Carson Taylor and Austin Gauthier had RBI singles to cut the Drillers' deficit to 5-4. But with runners at the corners, Eddys Leonard flied out to end the game.

Strong start: Tulsa’s Kyle Hurt struck out 11 of the 18 batters he faced Friday and allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and gave up four hits as he threw 48 of 69 pitches in his longest outing of the season. Hurt tied the Drillers' season-high for strikeouts.

Hurt left with the score tied at 1-1, but Tyler Tolbert greeted reliever Tanner Dodson with a two-run homer. Both of Tolbert's homers this season have been at ONEOK Field.

Thursday’s recap: Alec Gamboa and three relievers combined for 8 1/3 shutout innings to help Tulsa rally for a 5-3 win over NWA.

Tulsa’s bullpen allowed only four hits, walked two and struck out 13 after starter Nick Frasso was pulled from the game after 34 pitches, giving up three runs and recording only two outs.

Tulsa, however, scored four in the third off Naturals starter Chandler Champlain, in his Double-A debut. Gauthier lined a tying two-run homer after a leadoff error.

“His home run gave us some momentum, just gave us some life,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

Leonard gave the Drillers a 5-3 lead when he lined a two-run, two-out double.

In the bullpen: Gamboa improved to 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA for Tulsa this season and is 8-0 overall in the minors. His Drillers record is 18-4 since the start of last season.

“Gamboa has had a great year,” Hennessey said. “He’s a much better pitcher than last year. He had a good mix tonight with a fastball and slider and changeup to the righties. I can’t say enough about what he did with the length he gave us.”

On Friday, Gamboa was used as a pinch-runner for the first time this season.

New Sound: The Drillers’ TulsaSound uniforms made their debut Thursday.

“I like them, our players liked them, they looked good on the guys,” Hennessey said.

Different rules: Pitchers on major league rehabs, such as NWA’s Angel Zerpa on Friday, have different pitch clock rules than other pitchers in Texas League games. Rehab pitchers get 20 seconds with men on base and 14 with no runners on base; compared to the TL normal of 18/14. Zerpa allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and didn't issue a walk in four innings.

Friday

NATURALS 5, DRILLERS 4

NW Arkansas 000 120 011 — 5 9 2

Tulsa 100 000 012 — 4 8 0

Zerpa, Way (5), Wallace (8), Cruz (9) and Tresh; Hurt, Dodson (5), Knowles (7), Bettencourt (8), Pilarski (9) and Cartaya. W: Way (1-5). L: Hurt (2-3). Save: Cruz (6). HR: NWA, Wilson (3), Tolbert (2); Tulsa, Ramos (14), Vivas (8). RBI: NWA, Tolbert 2 (20), Bonifacio (54), Wilson (22), Bates (13); Tulsa, Ramos (44), Vivas (33), Taylor (12), Gauthier (10). LOB: NWA 4, Tulsa 7. T: 2:23. A: 6,814.

Thursday

DRILLERS 5, NATURALS 3

NW Arkansas 300 000 000 — 3 6 1

Tulsa 104 000 00x — 5 6 1

Champlain, Sikkema (3), McInvale (7), McClelland (8) and Cropley; Frasso, Gamboa (1), Sublette (6), Rooney (7), Leasure (8) and Cartaya. W: Gamboa (7-0). L: Champlain (0-1). Save: Leasure (7). HR: Tulsa, Gauthier (2). RBI: NWA, Tresh 2 (30), Shrum (13); Tulsa, Leonard 2 (33), Gauthier 2 (9), Vargas (44). LOB: NWA 7, Tulsa 4. T: 2:42. A: 5,299.

