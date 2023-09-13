Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wednesday

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wednesday — Corpus Christi, RHP A.J. Blubaugh (6-3, 4.94 ERA at High-A Asheville; 0-0, 1.74 ERA at CC); Tulsa, TBA.

Season series: Hooks lead 5-2

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Corpus Christi (Cleaning Out the Closet giveaway)

Driller bits

Scoring explosion: In the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night, Corpus Christi scored nine runs in the fourth — matching the most allowed by the Drillers in an inning this season -- en route to a 12-0 victory.

Tulsa (63-70 overall, 22-42 second half) also gave up nine runs in the fourth against Arkansas at ONEOK Field on June 8. The Drillers have dropped 10 in a row -- their longest losing streak since a club-record 16 in 1987.

Tuesday's was the least effective of 10 starts this season by Tulsa’s Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-7), who gave up eight runs and three homers in 3.1 innings. Zach Dezenzo had two homers and Jacob Melton belted a grand slam. Corpus Christi (67-66, 34-30) then added four runs in two-thirds of an inning off reliever Reinaldo De Paula for a 12-0 lead.

Kody Hoese and Ismael Alcantara had two hits each for Tulsa.

Roster moves: Pitchers River Ryan and Ricky Vanasco were promoted Tuesday from Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Reliever Trevor Bettencourt returned to the Drillers from OKC while pitcher Sauryn Lao was added from High-A Great Lakes. Lao, 24, was a combined 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 54.1 innings at Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga this season. He was signed as an infielder by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. This is his first season as a pitcher.

Hurt to the majors: Kyle Hurt, who pitched of this season with Tulsa, is moving up from OKC to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his major league debut. Hurt has 145 strikeouts in 88.1 innings this season.

On the run: The Drillers have allowed 254 stolen bases, breaking the previous team season record of 240 set last year. Opponents have an 87% success rate on steals.

Home attendance (63 dates): 2023: 330,545; 2022: 344,411.

HOOKS 12, DRILLERS 0

Corpus Christi;012;900;000;—;12;18;1

Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;5;2

Robaina, Plumlee (6), McDonald (7). VanWey (9) and Wolforth; Ortiz-Mayr, DePaula (4), Acosta (5), Reyes (7), Harris (9) and Chalo. W: Robaina (9-6). L: Ortiz-Mayr (3-7). HR: CC, Dezenzo 2 (14), Melton (4). RBI: CC, Melton 4 (9), Dezenzo 3 (40), Corona 2 (61), Stevens 2 (59), Wagner (29). E: CC, Stevens (11); Tulsa, L.Diaz 2 (5). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: CC 13, Tulsa 9. T: 2:43. A: 3,412.​

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

