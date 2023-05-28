Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Emmet Sheehan capped the Tulsa Drillers' historic week in a very apropos way Sunday night.

Sheehan, the Double-A strikeout leader, fanned the final three batters -- the last two with 98-mph pitches -- to close out the Drillers' 4-1 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers (30-15) completed their first six-game series sweep since July 9-14, 1998 at El Paso. That was a springboard for a pennant. Six-game series were not common in the Texas League for most of the past 25 years although they became a regular part of the schedule again in 2021.

"Anytime you can beat a team six times in a row, that's almost impossible in this league," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Like I told the guys -- a great week."

Tulsa was 16-2 at home in May -- its best stretch at ONEOK Field since Hennessey won his first 15 home games after being named manager in mid-2017.

During the previous two home series, the Drillers won the first five games before losing on Sunday. Sheehan and Brandon Lewis helped ensure the Drillers wouldn't end this series with a similar outcome.

Lewis, who entered the weekend batting .151, belted a two-run homer in the second inning. He had three homers and eight RBIs in the past two games.

"He carried us the last month of last year and we thought going into the year this is what he would do," Hennessey said. "A credit to him, he just kept working."

Top Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya also homered Sunday.

Sheehan (3-1), who has struck out 76 in 44 innings with a 1.64 ERA, fanned nine in six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts. He followed starter Nick Frasso, who pitched three innings in his first outing since May 6. Frasso allowed only one baserunner -- on an error.

Sheehan gave up only two hits -- Morgan McCullough's swinging bunt single in the fifth and Peyton Wilson's leadoff homer in the ninth. He threw 54 of 87 pitches for strikes in his longest outing of the season.

In the last five games of the series, Drillers pitchers limited the Naturals (18-27) to five runs and 18 hits.

Sheehan also picked up his first pro RBI as he became the first Drillers pitcher to bat this season. He entered the batting order after catcher Carson Taylor was struck on the head by a foul ball in the fifth and was replaced behind the plate by Cartaya, who had been the designated hitter. Sheehan struck out in his first at-bat, but drew a bases-loaded walk in his second.

"A great competitor," Hennessey said.

Notable

Tulsa's Jorbit Vivas was hit by a pitch twice Sunday, increasing his season total to 14 in 45 games -- about one-third of the way through the season. The Drillers' season record is 26 by Tim Locastro in 2017 and the TL record is 27 by Ed Miller in 1916...

Antonio Knowles picked up the win in his Drillers debut Saturday with 1 1/3 shutout innings. "He's a sinker-slider guy," Hennessey said. "His slider was really good and he'll be tough to hit if he gets his slider over."...

The parent Los Angeles Dodgers traded Drillers reliever Lael Lockhart to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. Lockhart, a former University of Arkansas lefty, had a 11.40 ERA in eight games. He was assigned to Double-A Erie's Development List...

After Monday's open date, Tulsa starts a six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita. The Drillers will pitch Landon Knack (1-0, 1.32) against Blayne Enlow (2-1, 3.02 ERA).

Sunday

DRILLERS 4, NATURALS 1

NW Arkansas;000;000;001;—;1;2;0

Tulsa;020;100;10x;—;4;7;1

Bowlan, Biasi (5), Wallace (8) and Tresh; Frasso, Sheehan (4) and Taylor, Cartaya (6). W: Sheehan (3-1). L: Bowlan (0-3). HR: NWA, Wilson (2); Tulsa, Lewis (5), Cartaya (4). RBI: NWA, Wilson (13); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (17), Cartaya (19), Sheehan (1). E: Tulsa, Lewis (7). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NWA 4, Tulsa 8. T: 2:10. A: 6,707.

Saturday

DRILLERS 12, NATURALS 0

NW Arkansas;000;000;000;—;0;4;0

Tulsa;034;040;10x;—;12;9;0

Marsh, Sikkema (3), Alcantara (6), McInvale (7), McCullough (8) and Cropley; Ryan, Knowles (4), Gowdy (6), Dodson (7), Pilarski (9) and Cartaya. W: Knowles (1-0). L: Marsh (2-2). HR: Tulsa, Lewis 2 (4), Diaz (2), Hoese (1). RBI: Tulsa, Lewis 6 (15), Diaz 3 (8), Ramos (23), Hoese 2 (8). LOB: NWA 9, Tulsa 6. T: 2:43. A: 7,080.