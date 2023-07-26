Wednesday/Thursday/Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wednesday -- Springfield, RHP Connor Lunn (3-5, 5.23 ERA); Tulsa -- RHP Nick Nastrini (5-2, 3.88 ERA); Thursday — Springfield, RHP Brandon Komar (1-6, 6.03 ERA); Tulsa — RHP Nick Frasso (1-3, 3.46 ERA); Friday — Springfield, RHP Tink Hence (1-1, 4.12 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (1-5, 3.13 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 9-4

Promotions: Bark In the Park Wednesday -- Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game. $2 Thursday -- Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Noodlers Weekend -- The Drillers will start on Thursday their annual four-game stretch when they rebrand as the Noodlers with lime green jerseys and hats. There will be food specials, including fried catfish po boy’s and fried catfish baskets. Both items can be purchased at the Greenwood Smoke Shack. In addition, 16-ounce Busch Lights will be discounted to $5 all weekend. The first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a Noodlers Fish Koozie. Fireworks Friday -- There will be a catfish tank with live noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams. Fans can also enter to win their own noodling experience at ONEOK Field through the Drillers social media pages. In addition, the Drillers will pay tribute to their former player and coach, Mike Coolbaugh on the 16th anniversary of his death during a game at Arkansas.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Springfield (Noodlers Hawaiian Shirt giveaway)

Driller bits

Tuesday's game: Jorbit Vivas went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Drillers past the Cardinals 5-3 in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field.

Eddys Leonard extended his on-base streak to 24 games with an RBI single that gave the Drillers (49-42 overall, 8-14 second half) a 2-0 lead in the first inning and they were never caught. Vivas added a homer in the second.

Leonard had a RBI groundout in the fifth and Vivas added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

Ben Casparius, who entered with an 0-4 record and 9.29 ETA, delivered his strongest outing since pitching four shutout innings in his Drillers debut on May 25. The Cardinals (44-47, 10-12) managed only two hits and one unearned run off Casparius in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four. Right fielder Austin Gauthier helped Casparius when he robbed the game's leaadoff hitter, Victor Scott II, of a home run.

Kody Hoese went 3-for-4 for the Drillers. Springfield's Jacob Buchberger also had a three-hit game, including a two-run double in the eighth.

Ricky Vanasco picked up his first pro save. Leonard's on-basee streak is the longer by a Drillers player since Michael Busch reached safely in 27 games in a row in 2021.

Home attendance comparison (45 dates): 2023: 249,939; 2022: 253,818.

DRILLERS 5, CARDINALS 3

Springfield;001;000;020;—;3;7;1

Tulsa;210;011;00x;—;5;8;1

Pereira. Trogrlic-Iverson (5), Sawyer (8) and Pages; Casparius, Harris (5), Peto (6), Vanasco (9) and Cartaya. W: Harris (2-3). L: Pereira (2-3). Save: Vanasco (1). HR: Tulsa, Vivas (11). RBI: Springfield, Buchberger 2 (39); Tulsa, Vivas (46), Vargas (57), Leonard (44). E: Springfield, Buchberger (12); Tulsa, Cartaya (5). DP: Springfield 1. LOB: Springfield 10, Tulsa 9. T: 2:44. A: 3,596.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.