This week

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-5, 8.34 ERA); NW Arkansas, RHP Chandler Champlain (4-2, 3.28 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 10-8

Promotions: Friday— Fireworks; Saturday — Faith and Family Night: There will be a pre-game concert by the Jordan St. Cyr Band at 4:50 p.m.

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Arkansas (T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Sunday’s recap: Chris Seise’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning lifted the Frisco RoughRiders to a 4-2 win over the Drillers in the series finale at Riders Field. Despite the loss, Tulsa (58-57 overall, 17-28 second half) went 4-2 at Frisco (55-58, 24-21) for its first series win since early July.

Hot hitters: Imanol Vargas will carry a nine-game hitting streak into the Drillers’ series opener Tuesday night at Northwest Arkansas (52-61, 23-21). Vargas’ 81 RBIs are tied for ninth on the Drillers’ all-time season RBI list. Yusniel Diaz is batting .397 during his 18-game, on-base streak.

In the bullpen: Tulsa’s Ricky Vanasco has not allowed an earned run in his past 12 appearances.

Roster moves: Drillers reliever Tanner Dodson was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City and catcher Wladimir Chalo was activated off the Development List.

Home attendance (56 dates): 2023: 300,182; 2022: 306,324.

Sunday

ROUGHRIDERS 4, DRILLERS 2

Tulsa 100 001 000 — 2 10 1

Frisco 110 000 20x — 4 8 0

Frasso, Bettencourt (5), Harris (6), Pilarski (7), Vanasco (8) ad Cartaya; Krauth. Wolfram (6), Slaten (8), Kelly (9) and Kapers. W: Wolfram (9-0). L: Pilarski (1-1). Save: Kelly (10). HR: Tulsa, Stowers (5). T: 2:39.

Saturday

DRILLERS 10, ROUGHRIDERS 4

Tulsa 400 002 400 — 10 11 0

Frisco 020 001 001 — 4 10 2

Ortiz-Mayr, Little (6), Fisher (7), Reyes (9), Knowles (9) and Marte; Garcia, Ahlstrom (1), Duffy (4), Brewer (6), Birlingmair (7), Polley (9) and Hicks. W: Ortiz-Mayr (2-4). L: Garcia (3-9). HR: Frisco, Biggers (9). T: 3:32. A: 6,066.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World