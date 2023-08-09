Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thursday/Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Thursday — Amarillo, LHP; Yu-Min Lin (2-1, 4.70 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (1-5, 2.96 ERA); Friday — Amarillo, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Kendall Williams (0-0, 2.25 ERA; 1-2, 1.99 ERA at High-A Great Lakes).

Season series: Sod Poodles lead 6-2

Promotions: $2 Thursday — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Also, the first 1,000 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers plastic cup. Friday — Fireworks will follow the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Amarillo (Fireworks, Library Reading Night, Notebook giveaway, Mascot Mania)

Driller bits

Wednesday’s recap: Caleb Roberts lined a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning and Kevin Vicuna added a three-run homer in the seventh to lift the Sod Poodles past the Drillers 7-4 at ONEOK Field.

Imanol Vargas' three-run homer in the first gave the Drillers (53-51 overall, 12-23 second half) a 3-1 lead, but Amarillo (55-49, 21-14) tied it with two runs in the second as Vicuna's hustle turned a pop fly hit into a double, Jordan Lawlar followed with a RBI double and AJ Vukovich produced a RBI single.

After Vargas' early blast, the Drillers didn't have another hit until Josh Stowers' seventh-inning homer.

Tulsa infielder Austin Gauthier went 0-for-4 as his 12-game hitting and 22-game on-base streaks ended.

The Drillers have scored 49 runs in the past six games after struggling offensively for most of the past six weeks.

Tuesday’s recap: Yusniel Diaz, the current Texas League player of the week, continued his torrid hitting as he went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Drillers past the Sod Poodles 7-4 in the opener of a six-game series. Vargas belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning after Diaz’s RBI single. It was Vargas’ first homer since July 16.

Diego Cartaya followed Vargas’ blast with a homer. Cartaya went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and also threw out a basestealer.

Diaz, including Wednesday's game, has 14 hits in 29 at-bats with four homers and 10 RBIs in his past eight games.

Four Drillers relievers combined to shut out Amarillo on three hits over five shutout innings. Ryan Sublette (2-3) was credited with the win for one perfect inning. Braydon Fisher retired all six batters he faced and struck out four. Kevin Gowdy picked up his first save in 101 appearances.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed catcher Wladimir Chalo on the Development List, and added infielder/outfielder Luis Diaz from High-A Great Lakes, where he was batting .265 with six homers and 48 RBIs. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in his Drillers debut Wednesday.

Home attendance (52 dates): 2023: 280,990; 2022: 289,157.

Tuesday

DRILLERS 7, SOD POODLES 4

Amarillo 210 100 000 — 4 9 0

Tulsa 011 500 00x — 7 9 1

Hill, Rice (6), Mantilla (8) and D’Orazio; Ortiz-Mayr, Sublette (5), Fisher (6), Vanasco (8), Gowdy (9) and Cartaya. W: Sublette (2-3). L: Hill (5-6). Save: Gowdy (1). HR: Amarillo, Melendez (9); Tulsa, Vargas (14), Cartaya (16). RBI: Amarillo, Melendez 2 (24), Roberts (49), Lawlar (46); Tulsa, Vargas 3 (63), Cartaya 2 (47). Diaz (32), Alcantara (6). E: Tulsa, Vargas (9). LOB: Amarillo 7, Tulsa 7. T: 2:40. A: 3,508.

