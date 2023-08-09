Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wednesday — Amarillo, TBA: Tulsa, RHP Nick Frasso (2-4, 4.01 ERA). Thursday — Amarillo, LHP; Yu-Min Lin (2-1, 4.70 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (1-5, 2.96 ERA); Friday — Amarillo, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Kendall Williams (0-0, 2.25 ERA; 1-2, 1/99 ERA at High-A Great Lakes).

Season series: Sod Poodles lead 5-2

Promotions: Bark In the Park Wednesday — Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. There also will be a pregame dog parade on the field. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union or Oil Derrick entrances. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. $2 Thursday — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Also, the first 1,000 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers plastic cup. Friday — Fireworks will follow the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Amarillo (Fireworks, Library Reading Night, Notebook giveaway, Mascot Mania)

Driller bits

Tuesday's recap: Yusniel Diaz, the current Texas League player of the week, continued his torrid hitting as he went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Drillers past the Sod Poodles 7-4 in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field. Imanol Vargas belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning after Diaz's RBI single. It was Vargas' first homer since July 16.

Diego Cartaya followed Vargas' blast with a homer. Cartaya went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and also threw out a basestealer. Austin Gauthier's third-inning single extended his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak is at 22 games. Gauthier is batting .478 during the hitting streak.

Diaz has 13 hits in 26 at-bats with four homers and 10 RBIs in his past seven games.

Tulsa (53-50 overall, 12-22 second half) has scored 45 runs in the past five games after struggling offensively for most of the past six weeks.

Four Drillers relievers combined to shut out Amarillo (54-49, 20-14) on three hits over five shutout innings. Ryan Sublette (2-3) was credited with the win for one perfect inning. Braydon Fisher retired all six batters he faced and struck out four. Kevin Gowdy picked up his first save in 101 appearances.

Roster moves: The Drillers placed catcher Wladimir Chalo on the Development List, and added infielder/outfielder Luis Diaz from High-A Great Lakes, where he was batting .265 with six homers and 48 RBIs.

Home attendance (51 dates): 2023: 277,263; 2022: 282,791.

Tuesday

DRILLERS 7, SOD POODLES 4

Amarillo 210 100 000 — 4 9 0

Tulsa 011 500 00x — 7 9 1

Hill, Rice (6), Mantilla (8) and D'Orazio; Ortiz-Mayr, Sublette (5), Fisher (6), Vanasco (8), Gowdy (9) and Cartaya. W: Sublette (2-3). L: Hill (5-6). Save: Gowdy (1). HR: Amarillo, Melendez (9); Tulsa, Vargas (14), Cartaya (16). RBI: Amarillo, Melendez 2 (24), Roberts (49), Lawlar (46); Tulsa, Vargas 3 (63), Cartaya 2 (47). Diaz (32), Alcantara (6). E: Tulsa, Vargas (9). LOB: Amarillo 7, Tulsa 7. T: 2:40. A: 3,508.

