Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Chad Donato (1-5, 10.73 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-3, 3.99 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 11-3

Promotions: Academy Gift Cards — The first 1,000 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive an Academy Sports and Outdoors gift card that will range from $5 to $500. $2 Thursday — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Holiday week — Thanksgiving will be celebrated Thursday. Turkey legs will be available at the concession stand. There will be appearances by the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. The Drillers will also be wearing special holiday mashup jerseys throughout the week. Holiday Mashup Jersey Auction — Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a game-worn, autographed holiday mashup jersey in a four-day silent auction.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Fireworks, Halloween)

Driller bits

Winning debut: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr pitched a masterful six innings in his Drillers debut as he combined with two relievers on a two-hitter for a 4-1 win over Wichita on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.

Ortiz-Mayr walked one and struck out three as he threw 47 of 77 pitches for strikes with his velocity topping out in the low 90s (mph). The only hit he allowed was Jake Rucker's clean single in the second. Ortiz-Mayr retired the first four and last 14 batters he faced.

Tulsa (44-33 overall, 3-5 second half) scored three runs in the first inning with the help of three errors. Wichita (32-44, 4-4) scored its only run in the ninth as the result of two errors and a wild pitch.

Streak extended: Austin Gauthier extended his on-base streak to 23 games Wednesday with a leadoff infield hit in the first inning and he homered in the third.

Roster moves: Drillers lefty John Rooney, who was in his third season with Tulsa, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Relief pitcher Ricky Vanasco, who made his Drillers debut last Friday, returned to the roster as he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On the wild side: Tulsa relievers have thrown 48 wild pitches — the most in the Texas League.

Home attendance comparison (40 dates): 2023: 227,036; 2022: 230,137.

Wednesday

DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 1

Wichita 000 000 001 — 1 2 3

Tulsa 310 000 00x — 4 5 2

Luna, Scherff (5), Mattson (7) and Winkel; Ortiz-Mayr, Acosta (7), Fisher (9) and Cartaya. W: Ortiz-Mayr (1-0). L: Luna (1-5). HR: Tulsa, Gauthier (5). RBI: Tulsa, Gauthier (18), Cartaya (35). E: Wichita, Yake 2 (2), Soularie (2); Tulsa, Lewis (9), Alcantara (1). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Wichita 3, Tulsa 6. T: 2:02. A: 6,058.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.