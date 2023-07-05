Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Wichita, RHP Chad Donato (1-5, 10.73 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-3, 3.99 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 10-3

Promotions: Academy Gift Cards — The first 1,000 fans who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive an Academy Sports and Outdoors gift card that will range from $5 to $500. $2 Thursday — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Holiday week — Thanksgiving will be celebrated Thursday. Turkey legs will be available at the concession stand. There will be appearances by the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. The Drillers will also be wearing special holiday mashup jerseys throughout the week. Holiday Mashup Jersey Auction — Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a game-worn, autographed holiday mashup jersey in a four-day silent auction.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Wichita (Fireworks, Halloween)

Driller bits

Walk-off win: Eddys Leonard lined a walk-off RBI single in the 11th inning to lift Tulsa past Wichita 5-4 in the opener of a six-game series Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. It was his second walk-off hit of the season.

Tulsa’s Jose Ramos tied the game twice — with a towering two-run homer in the eighth and a sacrifice fly in the 10th. It was only the third win in the past 13 games for Tulsa (43-33 overall, 2-5 second half). The sellout crowd of 8,216 was the second-largest for a Drillers home game this season.

Five Tulsa pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts while Wichita (32-43, 4-3) struck out 15 Drillers. Wichita starter David Festa, who played for the 2020 college Drillers, exited after only two innings because he will pitch in Saturday’s Futures Game. Pierson Ohl relieved Festa and gave up only three hits in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Streak extended: Austin Gauthier extended his on-base streak to 23 games Wednesday with an infield hit in the first inning and he homered in the third. On Tuesday, he kept his streak alive when he doubled ahead of Ramos’ tying homer. Wednesday’s game was not completed before the deadline for Thursday’s World print edition. Go to tulsaworld.com for a game recap.

Roster moves: Drillers lefty John Rooney, who was in his third season with Tulsa, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Relief pitcher Ricky Vanasco, who made his Drillers debut last Friday, returned to the roster as he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On the wild side: Tulsa relievers have thrown 47 wild pitches — the most in the Texas League.

Home attendance comparison (39 dates): 2023: 220,978; 2022: 223,936.

Tuesday

DRILLERS 5, WIND SURGE 4

Wichita 102 000 000 10 — 4 9 1

Tulsa 100 000 020 11 — 5 8 0

Festa, Ohl (3), Grace (8), Taylor (10) and Banuelos; Ryan, Knowles (6), Dodson (7), Leasure (9), Bettencourt (10) and Marte, Taylor (10). W: Bettencourt (3-0). L: Taylor (0-3). HR: Tulsa, Ramos (16). RBI: Wichita, Fajardo 2 (30), Isola (27), Sabato (19); Tulsa, Ramos 3 (49), Leonard (37). E: Wichita, Gray (4). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Wichita 10, Tulsa 8. T: 3:17. A: 8,216.