Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tuesday

Up next: 6:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tuesday — Corpus Christi, LHP Julio Robaina (8-6, 3.51 ERA) Tulsa, RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-6, 4.64 ERA).

Season series: Hooks lead 4-2

Promotions: T-Town Tuesday — Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18. Goodwill Tuesday — Fans can stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth and pick up a reusable bag (while supplies last). Fans who fill their bags with donation items and take them to select area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free flex ticket vouchers for 2023 Drillers games.

On deck: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Corpus Christi

Driller bits

Homestand opens: After Monday’s open date, the Drillers (63-69 overall, 22-41 second half) start their final series of the season on Tuesday night against Corpus Christi (66-66, 33-30) at ONEOK Field. The six-game homestand runs through Sunday night. The Drillers have dropped nine in a row — their longest losing streak since late in the 2002 season. A week ago, Tulsa was at the .500 mark for the season. Now, they are in danger of finishing with the Texas League's worst record. The Drillers have been outscored 60-23 during the losing streak.

Sunday’s recap: Aaron Antonini's RBI walk-off single gave Springfield a 4-3, 10-inning win over Tulsa at Hammons Field. The Drillers wasted Kendall Williams' strong start as he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Tulsa batters struck out 13 times and didn't draw a walk. Springfield's six-game series sweep was the first suffered by the Drillers since the current Texas League scheduling format began in 2021. Tulsa finished 29-40 on the road.

Home attendance (62 dates): 2023: 327,128; 2022: 336,960.

Sunday

CARDINALS 4, DRILLERS 3 (10)

Tulsa;001;010;000;1;—;3;8;0

Springfield;001;000;100;2;—;4;10;3

Williams, Knowles (6), Vanasco (8), Gowdy (9), Sublette (10) and Marte; Komar, Svanson (9) and Antonini. W: Svanson (2-0). L: Gowdy (2-1). T: 2:39. A: 4,620.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.