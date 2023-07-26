Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thursday/Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Thursday — Springfield, RHP Brandon Komar (1-6, 6.03 ERA); Tulsa — RHP Nick Frasso (1-3, 3.46 ERA); Friday — Springfield, RHP Tink Hence (1-1, 4.12 ERA); Tulsa, RHP River Ryan (1-5, 3.13 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 9-5

Promotions: $2 Thursday — Beers, sodas and hot dogs are available for $2. Noodlers Weekend — The Drillers will start on Thursday their annual four-game stretch when they rebrand as the Noodlers with lime green jerseys and hats. There will be food specials, including fried catfish po boy’s and fried catfish baskets. Both items can be purchased at the Greenwood Smoke Shack. In addition, 16-ounce Busch Lights will be discounted to $5 all weekend. The first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a Noodlers Fish Koozie. Fireworks Friday — There will be a catfish tank with live noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams. Fans can also enter to win their own noodling experience at ONEOK Field through the Drillers social media pages. In addition, the Drillers will pay tribute to their former player and coach, Mike Coolbaugh on the 16th anniversary of his death during a game at Arkansas.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Saturday vs. Springfield (Noodlers Hawaiian Shirt giveaway)

Driller bits

Wednesday's game: Arquimedes Gamboa's RBI double in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Springfield edged Tulsa 3-2 on Wednesday night to even the series at one win apiece.

Pedro Pages gave the Cardinals (45-47 overall, 11-12 second half) a 2-0 lead with a first-inning RBI double and third-inning sacrifice fly. Tulsa's runs scored on Kody Hoese's RBI single in the fifth and Imanol Vargas' RBI single in the eighth.

Cardinals right-hander Connor Lunn (4-5) scattered seven hits over six innings. Andre Granillo converted his 11th consecutive save opportunity as he retired the final five Tulsa batters. Granillo stranded two inherited runners in the eighth.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr was the starting pitcher for only the second time since joining the Drillers on July 4. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowed three hits, two runs, walked three and struck out four.

Eddys Leonard extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a sixth-inning single. It's the longest on-base streak for the Drillers (49-43, 8-15) since Michael Busch reached 27 games in 2021.

Tuesday’s recap: Jorbit Vivas went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Drillers past the Cardinals 5-3 in the opener of a six-game series at ONEOK Field.

Leonard had an RBI single that gave the Drillers a 2-0 lead in the first inning and they were never caught. Vivas added a homer in the second. Leonard had a RBI groundout in the fifth and Vivas added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

Ben Casparius, who entered with an 0-4 record and 9.29 ETA, delivered his strongest outing since pitching four shutout innings in his Drillers debut on May 25. The Cardinals managed only two hits and one unearned run off Casparius in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four. Right fielder Austin Gauthier helped Casparius when he robbed the game’s leadoff hitter, Victor Scott II, of a home run.

Hoese went 3-for-4 for the Drillers. Springfield’s Jacob Buchberger also had a three-hit game, including a two-run double in the eighth.

Ricky Vanasco picked up his first pro save.

Hot hitters: Tulsa’s leading hitters during July are Vivas (.364), Leonard (.347) and Hoese (.303).

Tough luck: The Drillers have the Texas League’s lowest batting average (.291) on balls in play.

Home attendance comparison (46 dates): 2023: 253,599; 2022: 261,060.

Wednesday

CARDINALS 3, DRILLERS 2

Springfield;101;000;010;—;3;5;1

Tulsa;000;010;010;—;2;9;1

Lunn, Shreve (7), Granillo (8) and Pages; Ortiz-Mayr, Dodson (4), Gowdy (6), Sublette (7), Knowles (8) and Cartaya. W: Lunn (4-5). L: Ortiz-Mayr (1-2). Save: Granillo (12). RBI: Springfield, Pages 2 (52), Gamboa (45); Tulsa, Vargas (58), Hoese (21). E: Springfield, Gamboa (13); Tulsa, Hoese (6). DP: Springfield 1, Tulsa 3. LOB: Springfield 10, Tulsa 7. T: 2:33. A: 3,660.

Tuesday

DRILLERS 5, CARDINALS 3

Springfield;001;000;020;—;3;7;1

Tulsa;210;011;00x;—;5;8;1

Pereira. Trogrlic-Iverson (5), Sawyer (8) and Pages; Casparius, Harris (5), Peto (6), Vanasco (9) and Cartaya. W: Harris (2-3). L: Pereira (5-6). Save: Vanasco (1). HR: Tulsa, Vivas (11). RBI: Springfield, Buchberger 2 (39); Tulsa, Vivas (46), Vargas (57), Leonard (44). E: Springfield, Gamboa (12); Tulsa, Cartaya (5). DP: Springfield 1. LOB: Springfield 10, Tulsa 9. T: 2:44. A: 3,596.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.