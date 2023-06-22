Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Friday -- NWA, LHP Angel Zerpa (0-0, 0.00 ERA; MLB rehab); Tulsa -- RHP Kyle Hurt (2-2, 3.89 ERA). Saturday — NWA, RHP Andrew Hoffmann (2-5, 6.09 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Nick Nastrini (3-2, 4.21 ERA). Sunday — NWA, RHP Ronald Medrano (1-1, 5.09 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ben Casparius (0-2, 4.91 ERA).

Promotions: TulsaSound weekend — The Drillers will wear special TulsaSound jerseys as they celebrate the iconic musical style. There will be an auction through Saturday next to the team store for autographed game jerseys. All proceeds will benefit the Saint Francis Children’s Hospital. On Friday, “Tulsa Sound” queen Ann Bell will sing the national anthem and greet fans on the concourse. Friday — Fireworks will follow the game. Fans can purchase a mystery bag that contains a baseball signed by a Drillers, Los Angeles Dodgers or another major league player, past or present, including Ivan Rodriguez, Greg Maddux, Juan Soto, Walker Buehler and Craig Biggio. Proceeds will benefit T-Town TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return). Saturday — There will be a celebrity softball game from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Some of the participants will include Danny O’Connor, team OKPOP members, Tulsa FMAC members, Tulsa Sandlot members and mystery guests. Fireworks will follow the game. Sunday — All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark will receive TulsaSound aviator sunglasses. Before the game from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., kids can play catch in the outfield.

On deck: 6:35 p.m. July 4 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Thursday's recap: Alec Gamboa and three relievers combined for 8 1/3 shutout innings to help Tulsa rally for a 5-3 win over Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field.

It was virtually a must-win for the Drillers (41-25), who remained one game behind Arkansas (42-24) in the Texas League's North Division with three games left in the first-half race. Arkansas, which rallied in the ninth for a 10-7 win at Wichita, holds the tiebreaker and has a magic number of 2.

Tulsa's bullpen allowed only four hits, walked two and struck out 13 after starter Nick Frasso was pulled from the game after 34 pitches, giving up three runs and recording only two outs. The parent Los Angeles Dodgers' policy is for their minor league pitchers to be removed from the game if they have thrown more than 30 pitches in an inning when a new batter comes to the plate.

Frasso got a tough break when Luca Tresh's catchable pop fly fell for a two-run, two-out single. Dillon Shrum followed with a RBI triple off the left-center wall.

The Drillers answered with a run in the bottom of the first on Imanol Vargas' RBI double, but had a runner thrown out at the plate. Tulsa, however, scored four off Naturals starter Chandler Champlain, in his Double-A debut. Austin Gauthier lined a tying two-run homer after a leadoff error. Gauthier is batting .296 in 19 games since moving up to Tulsa.

"We're hitting him in the leadoff spot, he makes hard contact, uses the whole field, knows to conduct an at-bat," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "His home run gave us some momentum, just gave us some life."

Eddys Leonard gave the Drillers a 5-3 lead when he lined a two-run, two-out double. Tulsa didn't manage another hit over the last 5 1/3 innings against NWA's bullpen, but held on to snap a two-game losing streak.

"It's never easy, is it?" Hennessey said.

In the bullpen: Gamboa improved to 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA for Tulsa this season and is 8-0 overall in the minors. His Drillers record is 18-4 since the start of last season.

"Gamboa has had a great year," Hennessey said. "He's a much better pitcher than last year. He had a good mix tonight with a fastball and slider and changeup to the righties. I can't say enough about what he did with the length he gave us."

Jordan Leasure, who pitched out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the eighth after Leonard's error, picked up his seventh save in as many chances. His last two strikeouts came on pitches of 97 and 98 mph.

Tulsa pitchers have allowed only 15 hits in the first three games of the series with the Naturals (26-40).

New Sound: The Drillers' TulsaSound uniforms made their debut.

"I like them, our players liked them, they looked good on the guys," Hennessey said.

Thursday

DRILLERS 5, NATURALS 3

NW Arkansas;300;000;000;—;3;6;1

Tulsa;104;000;00x;—;5;6;1

Champlain, Sikkema (3), McInvale (7), McClelland (8) and Cropley; Frasso, Gamboa (1), Sublette (6), Rooney (7), Leasure (8) and Cartaya. W: Gamboa (7-0). L: Champlain (0-1). Save: Leasure (7). HR: Tulsa, Gauthier (2). RBI: NWA, Tresh 2 (30), Shrum (13); Tulsa, Leonard 2 (33), Gauthier 2 (9), Vargas (44). LOB: NWA 7, Tulsa 4. T: 2:42. A: 5,299.

