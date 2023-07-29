Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Weekend

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Saturday — Springfield, LHP Alex Cornwell (0-0, 3.77 ERA; High-A Peoria 5-2, 2.94 ERA); Tulsa — RHP River Ryan (1-3, 3.46 ERA); Sunday — Springfield, RHP Logan Gragg (2-4, 5.35 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Kyle Hurt (2-3, 3.96 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 9-7

Promotions: Noodlers Weekend — There will be a Noodlers Hawaiian shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans Saturday. In addition Saturday, there will be food specials and noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nate Williams and a chance for fans to win their own noodling experience. All weekend, the Drillers will wear special Noodlers jerseys while the Cardinals wear Cashew Chickens jerseys. Sunday — All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, a piece of fruit and an ice cream treat. The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under. to enter the ballpark will receive a Noodlers arm sleeve. Before the game, all youth are invited to play catch on the field from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Kids can run the bases after the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 8 vs. Amarillo ($3 T-Town Tuesday)

Driller bits

Roster moves: Drillers pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure were traded Friday by the parent Los Angeles Dodgers along with major league outfielder Trayce Thompson to the Chicago White Sox for veteran pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. Nastrini, the losing pitcher Thursday night, was 5-3 with a 4.03 ERA. He was gone, but not forgotten during Friday's game with his jersey hanging in the dugout. Leasure converted all his team-leading nine save opportunities and had a 3.09 ERA. He had 56 strikeouts in 35 innings.

As a result of the trade, Drillers shortstop Eddys Leonard was designated for assignment. Leonard extended his on-base streak to 26 games on Thursday. For the season, he is batting .254 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs. If Leonard clears waivers, he can return to the Drillers as reliever Ricky Vanasco did was earlier this month.

In addition, Tulsa activated outfielder Josh Stowers, who was batting .155, off the Injured List and activated reliever Trevor Bettencourt (4-0, 2.73 ERA) from the Development List.

Stowers and Bettencourt returned to action in Friday night’s game. Stowers had not played since June 24. Bettencourt relieved starter Nick Frasso, who allowed his season-high seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Friday's recap: Top St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Tink Hence lived up to expectations as he combined with two relievers on a six-hitter to lead Springfield past Tulsa 7-2 at ONEOK Field.

Hence, 20, was hurt only by Kody Hoese's two-run homer in the fourth after Springfield led 7-0. In five innings, Hence allowed two hits, walked two and struck out seven. He threw 52 of 75 pitches for strikes in his fourth Double-A start.

Mike Antico went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Springfield (47-47 overall, 13-12 second half) has won three in a row over Tulsa (49-45, 8-17). The Drillers have lost 29 of their last 43 games.

Thursday’s recap: Brandon Komar pitched a three-hitter in Springfield's 7-0 victory. Komar, who entered the game with a 1-6 record and 6.03 ERA, walked two and struck out seven as he threw 70 of 111 pitches for strikes. He is the first Springfield pitcher to throw a nine-inning shutout since 2017.

Pedro Pages’ two-run homer in the first opened the scoring.

Hennessey visits: Drillers manager Scott Hennessey, on a medical leave of absence, visited his team’s clubhouse before Friday’s game. Hennessey is in the fifth of seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for Stage 3 curable squamous cell carcinoma.

Home attendance comparison (48 dates): 2023: 265,124; 2022: 271,062.

Friday

CARDINALS 7, DRILLERS 2

Springfield 012 400 000 — 7 6 1

Tulsa 000 200 000 — 2 6 1

Hence, Garcia (6), Pope (8) and Pages; Frasso, Bettencourt (4), Harris (6), Vanasco (8) and Marte. W: Hence (2-1). L: Frasso (1-4). HR: Springfield, Antico (12); Tulsa, Hoese (7). RBI: Springfield, Antico 3 (45), Lopez (34), Jones (29), Gamboa (47), Scott (13); Tulsa, Hoese 2 (23). E: Springfield, Gamboa (14); Tulsa, Alcantara (2). LOB: Springfield 4, Tulsa 7. T: 2:25. A: 7,508.

Thursday

CARDINALS 7, DRILLERS 0

Springfield 203 000 002 — 7 9 1

Tulsa 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

Komar and Stauss; Nastrini, Fisher (5), Little (7), Acosta (8) and Marte. W: Komar (2-6). L: Nastrini (5-3). HR: Springfield, Pages (13). RBI: Springfield, Pages 2 (54), Lopez 2 (33), Redmond (72), Gamboa (46), Mendlinger (28). E: Springfield, Redmond (7); Tulsa, Vivas (10). LOB: Springfield 9, Tulsa 6. T: 2:17. A: 4,017.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

