Dario Suarez signs multi-year deal with FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa announced Friday that forward Dario Suarez will remain with the USL Championship team after signing a multi-year contract.

Suarez has a FC Tulsa-high 18 goals over the past two seasons as he has helped the club reach the playoffs each year.

“I'm going to help this team with all of my effort to win the title that Tulsa deserves,” Suárez said in a press release.

Suarez is one of only seven players in USL Championship with at least eight regular season goals in each of the last two seasons. His 18 goals rank fourth in the franchise's seven-year history, trailing co-leaders Rodrigo da Costa and Joaquín Rivas, who have 24 in three seasons with Tulsa.

"Dario is what every team needs in the attacking half, someone that’s willing to be present in the big moments,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “Dario’s ability and confidence near the goal is second to none at the USL level.”

Suarez is the fourth player announced to return to FC Tulsa for 2022 season as he joins goalkeeper Sean Lewis, midfielder Eric Bird and defender Jorge Corrales.

