Notable: FC Tulsa enters the match without a home win since March 25. ... This match will feature Dario Suarez’s return to ONEOK Field. Suarez, who is second on FC Tulsa’s career goals list, hasn’t scored in four matches since being traded with Brett Levis to Detroit for midfielder Tommy McCabe after recording two in 13 matches with Tulsa this season. ... Friday’s match will bring each club to the midway point of the season. ... Detroit is the lowest-scoring team in the league with only 10 goals in 16 matches this season while Tulsa has 17. However, Tulsa has allowed 26 goals compared to Detroit’s 15. ... Tulsa’s Michael Nelson and Detroit’s Nate Steinwascher are tied for fourth in the league with 46 saves. Steinwascher has five clean sheets this season. ... Both teams are coming off shutout losses last week. ... Veteran FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois is sidelined three months after undergoing surgery June 23 for a lower-body injury suffered during training. Bourgeois leads FC Tulsa in clearances (46) and blocks (9) in 11 matches this season. ... FC Tulsa is without veteran defender Jorge Corrales, who is with the Cuban National Team at least through July 4. Corrales played in a 1-0 loss to Guatemala on Tuesday night in Cuba’s opening match of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. It was Corrales’ 43rd appearance for the national team.