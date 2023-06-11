A normal day for Deven Van Greunigen and Nic Goumas transpires in cramped bike stores in California.

There they spend countless hours of their day enlightening store visitors about various bicycles — pitching ideas with reasoning as to why a particular bike may suffice for a customer’s needs.

They do so, working for a northern Californian-based company called Mike’s Bikes. Van Gruenigen works in the San Francisco location, Goumas in Sausalito — just 10 miles northeast.

In their spare time, both are competing shoulder-to-shoulder, wheel-to-wheel with herds of professional cyclists nationwide for the company’s developmental team. The stress level is high, surrealism for each is elevated while the thrill simultaneously outweighs those obstructive feelings.

“It feels unreal when you see who all is here,” Goumas said of Tulsa Tough. “My friends back home (in California) will ask me about (the event) and when I tell them who all is competing, it gets a lot of interesting replies.”

On Sunday, they concluded a three-day slate at the Saint Francis event.

Goumas placed first at the Blue Dome District race. Van Greunigen faltered in the latter stages of his contest and crashed.

Immediately, the competitive reality hit.

“I could feel it then,” Van Greunigen said. “I thought, ‘I’m really competing against (Goumas).’ It was weird, to say the least.”

Saturday, at the Arts District race, Van Greunigen rebounded with a third place finish. Goumas placed fourth.

Suddenly, Goumas felt the verbatim feeling which plagued Van Greunigen a day prior.

“I think it took him finishing ahead of me to realize, ‘hey we’re not entirely (teammates),’” Goumas said. “It’s like we wear the same attire but we’re going against each other, in a sense.”

However, this time neither used team tactics as they participated in separate categories. They were still teammates, but rode with a sense of individualism.

Combating against a member of the same company — more importantly a friend — is admittedly a rarity for Van Greunigen. Throughout his youth, Van Greunigen was trained through the principles of doing so in coalition with others.

“It’s an unorthodox feeling for sure,” Van Gruenigen said. “It’s odd competing against someone you know and someone you literally (work with).

“It’s been hard not showing support at times for (Goumas), but I have to remind myself that we’re like competitors, but without the official label.”

The cycling brace experienced the first feeling of competition among each another Friday.

The team

When a cyclist joins Mike’s Bikes’ developmental team, they begin their journey participating in group rides, which consist of practice roams, conditioning and other mild training methods. Eventually, the rider is placed in the Novice category.

Once comfort sets in, the rider can voluntarily upgrade themselves to Category 4. From that point on, and look to be elevated in classifications every race. In order to move on, a rider must garner 20 upgrade points — which can be attained from top three finishes in races, depending on its length and the number of participants.

The end goal, of course, is to attain a spot in the Pro races.

Goumas currently participates in Category 3 races with Van Greunigen in Category 2. Thirty upgrade points separate the cycling teammates, while the concept of getting jumped or remaining distanced in their respective categories resonates with both.

Still, the competitive facet of the event doesn’t always stick. The two have made an effort to set their temporary focuses aside and embrace the success they have produced this weekend.

Competition isn’t eternal. Goumas and Van Gruenigen understand that.

Managing the realities of their friendship and the status chain for their developmental group has been overbearing, according to both. But it hasn’t been entirely altered.

“I was ecstatic to see him win (Friday) and was nearly at a loss for words,” Van Gruenigen said. “The Tulsa Tough is one of the biggest racing events in the country. Big name racers are here from all over the world. For two young riders like us to have the success we’ve had is so surreal.”

On Sunday afternoon, flashes of their comradery were on display.

For the second time in three days, Goumas crossed the finish line as the race’s victor.

The thought of their race for a slot in the Pro races was a footnote of the situation. The only thing mattering in the moment was the individual success. Van Gruenigen displayed exuberant emotions as his teammate clapped his hands in celebration.

