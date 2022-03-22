Chilly temperatures to greet anglers as Redcrest Championship takes off on Grand Lake

As an all-star lineup hits Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees early Wednesday to launch the Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship, they might just be overshadowed by the free hot coffee and donuts.

This won’t be the first time Wolf Creek Boat Ramp on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees tried to freeze the fingers off a lineup of famous anglers. Morning temperatures are not expected in the 20s — like they were for the 2013 Bassmaster Classic — but the National Weather Service says it will “feel” that way.

“I have to remember to bring some hand-warmers,” MLF spokeswoman Charity Muehlenweg noted as she spoke about the morning’s plans.

The tournament launches as a first of its kind on Grand Lake, even if some of the top players are familiar to its shores. It is the top championship for the most-watched pro fishing tour in the world due to its broad online and television viewership. It’s competition format is unique, and it wraps up Sunday evening with a prestigious title and a $300,000 check for the winner.

Cloudy skies, a temperature in the mid-30s and winds up to 22 mph with humidity and a “feel” of 25 degrees is on cue for the morning takeoff ceremony, which starts at 6:45 a.m. at Wolf Creek, 963 N. 16th St. in Grove.

The takeoff is the fans’ first chance to see and interact with the anglers, to a degree, as they line up to the launch. The event features emcee announcements through the takeoff, playing of the national anthem and a morning prayer, Muehlenweg said.

“Daylight Donuts and Black Rifle Coffee Co. will be there with doughnuts and coffee,” she said.

Anglers in the field are the top 41 points earners from the 2021 MLF Bass Pro Tour field of 76. It is an all-star lineup with several past champions who made their mark in competitive fishing and outdoor television long before the MLF Bass Pro Tour took off and rolled them into its fold in 2019.

Household names for fishing fans like Kevin VanDam, Jordan Lee, Skeet Reese and Ott DeFoe, are just a few of the examples. Oklahoma’s Edwin Evers, the only angler to hold both a Bassmaster Classic title, from 2016, and a Redcrest title, from 2019, likely will draw a large fan following this week. Evers has not been shy about saying he wants a Grand Lake title repeat.

Although the lake has frosted the fingertips of pro anglers in numerous high-profile events, the Redcrest marks the first major on Grand Lake held under MLF’s catch, weigh, immediate-release format and 2-pound scorable-size minimum.

Also unique to the MLF format is the proliferation of cameras on the water and the MLF NOW! livestream at majorleaguefishing.com real-time tracking of the anglers and their position in the competition in real time. The action is accompanied by in-studio expert commentary out of the Tulsa-based television studio.

Each angler fishes with an official on the boat. The official not only weighs their catch but regularly updates the angler on where they are in the up-to-the-minute standings.

“We will have 10 cameras on the water every day in angler’s boats, and then several “chase boats” that will go around to different anglers,” Muehlenweg said.

The full field of 41 will fish Wednesday and Thursday to narrow the group down to a Top 20. Those 20 then are split into 10 in Group A to fish Friday, and 10 in Group B to fish Saturday. All start out with scores reset to zero the last three days. On Sunday, the top five from each group hit the lake for a 10-angler sprint to win.

Weather has been the story for the anglers, who were allowed to practice on the lake sunup to sundown Sunday and Monday. They saw sun and 70 degrees Sunday, but lightning, rain and a high in the low 50s on Monday.

Reports from the field during practice days reflected the challenging weather and the expected cold to come.

Grand Lake provides a variety of choices for just 41 boats across more than 46,000 surface acres of water and 1,366 miles of shoreline, so a recurring theme among anglers is that weather will be a big factor and that an ability to adjust will be the most important tool in any angler’s toolbox.