If recent history is an indication, Tulsa Drillers infielder Brandon Lewis’ performance Sunday afternoon could be a springboard to a sizzling final two months of the season.

For the second consecutive year, Lewis experienced a rough first three months. But last year, he carried the Drillers’ lineup during the rest of the season as he blasted 17 of his 24 homers and had 50 of his 71 RBIs after July 9.

Lewis is going into the Texas League’s July four-day break on a high note as he went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to help the Drillers outlast the Wichita Wind Surge 9-8 in 10 innings at ONEOK Field.

During the previous 27 games, Lewis only had two RBIs.

“That was a weight off my shoulders,” Lewis said. “I felt good at the plate today, got some good pitches to hit, put good swings on them. Hopefully I can continue riding that wave.

“I’m in the cage every day trying to find my groove and today finally felt like normal. Hopefully, that’s a good sign continuing on.”

Ismael Alcantara lined a walk-off single in the 10th inning to clinch the Coors Light Propeller Series. Tulsa is a 13-5 against Wichita this season with six games remaining at Wichita.

Tulsa (46-35 overall, 5-7 second half) prevailed despite letting a 6-1 lead slip away.

“The guys never gave up, they played pretty hard, kept it together and finally get the win,” Drillers acting manager Juan Apodaca said.

Lewis had a RBI single in a five-run second inning. He added a RBI single that made it 6-1 in the fifth. Two innings later, his two-run double into right-center increased Tulsa’s lead to 8-5. His last two hits scored Yusniel Diaz, who also broke out of a tailspin this weekend.

Diaz, who had been in a 6-for-66 slump before a homer on Saturday, had three hits Sunday, including a leadoff homer in the second. His other two hits were doubles. Diaz also made a leaping catch in right field and threw out a runner at second base.

“Baseball is up and down,” Apodaca said. “It’s about making adjustments. He’s made some adjustments and we know he’s going to help the team a lot.”

Wichita (34-46, 6-6) tied the game at 8 on 2022 Minnesota Twins first-round draft choice Brooks Lee’s two-run, two-out double in the eighth. Lee went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.

Tulsa’s bullpen, after three shutout innings from starter River Ryan, gave up eight runs, but shut out Wichita over the final two innings. In the ninth, Antonio Knowles retired three consecutive batters after inheriting runners at first and second. In the 10th, Trevor Bettencourt (4-0) stranded runners at the corners as he retired Yoyner Fajardo on a fly out after intentionally walking Lee.

In the bottom of the 10th, Alcantara’s single drove in Helmet Marte, who was placed on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Sunday was the last chance for Tulsa to clinch and celebrate the Propeller Series victory at home.

“Really phenomenal,” Apodaca said.

The schedule break comes at an opportune time for the Drillers, who bounced back from a 1-5 trip to Amarillo with four wins in six games against Wichita. Tulsa returns to action Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Midland.

“I think we all need a break to relax and to set up everything for the second half,” Apodaca said. “It’s good to have a few days rest.”

Sunday

DRILLERS 9, WIND SURGE 8

Wichita;000;012;230;0;—;8;14;0

Tulsa;050;010;200;1;—;9;15;3

Rozek, Bentley (3), Brink (5), McMahon (6), Floyd (8), Taylor (10) and Banuelos, Winkel (8); Ryan, Casparius (4), Harris (7), Sublette (8), Knowles (9), Bettencourt (10) and Marte. W: Bettencourt (4-0). L: Taylor (0-4). HR: Wichita, Gray (6), Lee (7); Tulsa, Diaz (5). RBI: Wichita, Lee 4 (48), Gray 2 (23), Banuelos (19); Tulsa, Lewis 4 (25), Ramos (50), Diaz (20), Gauthier (20), Marte (2), Alcantara (3). E: Tulsa, Ryan (1), Diaz (2), Lewis (10). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 11, Tulsa 10. T: 3:13. A: 3,533.

Saturday

WIND SURGE 4, DRILLERS 3

Wichita;000;100;021;—;4;8;0

Tulsa;020;100;000;—;3;5;3

Adams, Grace (6), Scherff (8) and Winkel; Frasso, Fisher (4), Acosta (6), Vanasco (8) and Cartaya. W: Scherff (2-2). L: Vanasco (0-1). HR: Wichita, Gray (5), Sabato (5), Soularie (6); Tulsa, Diaz (4). RBI: Wichita, Sabato 2 (21), Gray (21), Soularie (20); Tulsa, Diaz 2 (19), Cartaya (37). DP: Wichita 1. LOB: Wichita 6, Tulsa 6. T: 2:29. A: 5,617.

