When the site for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships was announced, Stephanie Korepin was at a loss for emotions.

The Chief of Programs Officer, now in her sixth year, weighed the pros and cons of holding an event with such magnitude and overbearing implications outside of a behemoth city within the east or west coasts. She’d heard good reports about Tulsa’s BOK Center – the event’s venue – but hadn’t managed to attain a visual.

Once she did, her mind was made up. A visit earlier this year changed her perspective on the location and provided an enticing impression of the city.

“I remember thinking how perfect it was,” Korepin said. “I was sold.”

On Saturday, Korepin watched as Day 3 of the USA Gymnastics Championships transpired.

Disgruntlement among the gymnasts was absent, according to Korepin. She saw the joyous expressions adorning their faces as they conducted their routines in front of a relatively sizable crowd in comparison to turnouts in the event’s past installments.

Not to mention, the ambiance of a lively BOK Center was one that resonated with her, capitalizing on what she considers a “historic” weekend for USA Gymnastics.

“It’s everything I heard it was,” Korepin said. “The (BOK Center) is perfect for something like this. It’s spacious, but not too big. It has an audience hungry to improve its city and bring it notoriety with events as such. The conditions couldn’t be any better.”

Korepin referred to it as a “happy medium.” A location where fans and relatives of gymnasts can meet in a centralized area and cut down on travel mileage.

“The area is great,” Korepin said. “It honestly couldn’t be any better. Everyone can just meet in the middle.”

In recent years, event participants were stuck with one remote facility. This past weekend, heads were turned by the luxury of two adjacent facilities.

With the Cox Convention Center and BOK Center just 0.5 miles apart, participants and coaches had the luxury of wandering back and forth between venues. Other than the weekend storms, the general Tulsa experience has sat well with many.

“I really don’t feel like there’s been any glaring issues,” said Sean Butehorn, a coach of the Arizona Acro Foundation. “It’s been a relatively pleasant experience. I wouldn’t mind having (the event) here again in the future.”

Olympic trampoline gymnast Reuben Padilla said the hospitality and accommodation displayed this weekend at the national championships was among the most he’s received.

“It’s been a great experience,” Padilla said. “It definitely exceeded my expectations.

“The fans (were) great, (Tulsans) were lively and while it wasn’t entirely sold out, the atmosphere has been great. It’s something you hope for as a gymnast.”

The arena’s seats were another commonality discussed among coaches and gymnasts regarding the benefits of the BOK Center. Some, including Butehorn, called them their favorite seats in recent memory.

“That definitely sticks out,” he said. “It’s just been great for us so far.”

The BOK Center hasn’t been scarce of paramount events. Earlier this year, the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament took place and was followed by the NCAA Wrestling Championships one week later. Renowned musical artist Bruce Spring event made an appearance.

However, an event with the immensity of the USA Gymnastics Championships — an event many referred to as a segue into the Summer Olympic tryouts — is another facet.

Korepin said given her recent experience, various options are attainable in the future.

“I loved everything about it,” Korepin said. “The people of Tulsa were so welcoming and then the venue itself blew me away.

“It’s great to have as much support as we had this weekend from a major city. It helps everyone in this industry and we’re grateful.”